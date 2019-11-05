Veggies Places in Brighton

By Vanessa Hung

We all know Brighton is one of the most vegetarian-friendly places in the UK. Nowhere else can match a variety of vegetarian or vegan britos and cafes across the laines and seasides.

Food For Friends

This award-winning vegetarian and vegan restaurant, featured in ‘The Sunday Times’ Top Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurants and in ‘The Good Food Guide 2018’, has been plating up ingenious combinations since 1981. From Porcini Arancini to Spice Moroccan Tagine, served with the finest and freshest ingredients from local farmers, the dishes never let you down. Spices and seasonings play a vital part in vegetarian cuisines so they pride themselves in serving with the most authentic flavours. This restaurant began its new chapter last year with a new ownership, don’t forget to check the latest menu out!

Address: 17-18 Prince Albert Street, BN1 1HF

Happy Maki

If you are craving for Japanese and Mexican food at the same time, this is the place for you! Brighton’s vegan innovation has gone crazy because this place serves vegan sushi wraps (literally a sushi burrito)! Just imagine a bite of the crunchy beetroot and the well-seasoned thai sweet potato wedges- it’s certainly more adventurous than you run of the mill vegetarian sushi roll. With every sushi wrap you buy, you are doing charity work. It donates to feed a child in hunger and restore forests in Africa; the most sustainable sushi here! It truly is worth a visit.

Address: 8 Pool Valley, BN1 1PN

Terre à Terre

Another award-winning restaurant – 6 years in a row, this is another classic vegetarian place in town. Again, serving incredibly creative dishes, their dishes are inspired by different parts of the world. The Korean fried cauliflower, coated in the sweet and spicy sauce and the slow-cooked Aubergine Dengaku were especially good. All can be served with local Sussex sourced wine- a perfect combination. Not to mention it also serves a vegetarian afternoon tea which you get to enjoy traditional scones or rice bun for the savoury bits. A big shout out to this place especially for couples who want to impress your girlfriend or boyfriend.

Address: 71 East Street, BN1 1HQ

What The Pitta!

Let’s be honest, we want fast food – sometimes. But here in Brighton, of course, we have a vegan fast food shop! Under five minutes, your vegan kebab is served warm in your hand. Noted that the pitta bread is freshly made everyday! If you want to grab a fast lunch in town but want something healthy and help with the environment, this is your place-to-go!

Address: 14 East Street, BN1 1HP

Whether you are vegetarian or not, it is always nice to give a try for vegetarian restaurants. Using plant-based alternatives, it does not only benefits our health but also the environment. I am sure these places will not let you down.