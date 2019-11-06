Protests in Latin America: Explained

Recent Posts

Arts
'Numb' and 'Three Fifths Human' – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
215 views
215 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
701 views
701 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
152 views
152 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
223 views
223 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1116 views
1116 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3424 views
3424 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2051 views
2051 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4409 views
4409 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1649 views
1649 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2124 views
2124 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1555 views
1555 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1531 views
1531 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1394 views
1394 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1323 views
1323 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1074 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1254 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1423 views1
1423 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1329 views
1329 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1321 views
1321 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1249 views
1249 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1709 views
1709 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1427 views
1427 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2129 views
2129 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1682 views
1682 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3183 views
3183 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1370 views
1370 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1408 views
1408 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2366 views
2366 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1633 views
1633 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4017 views
4017 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1446 views
1446 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1555 views
1555 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1391 views
1391 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1305 views
1305 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1454 views
1454 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1525 views
1525 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3625 views1
3625 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Writing our Legacy: Experiences of the Windrush
Features
37 views
37 views

Writing our Legacy: Experiences of the Windrush

Sonaili Vasta - November 6, 2019
73 Views
November 6, 2019

Protests in Latin America: Explained

By Laura Rodríguez Peña

Latin America has been a region historically oppressed by its own leaders. Even after colonisation, the upper classes tended to monopolize power causing an ever-present sense of frustration among the poorer classes. However, it seems that the second half of 2019 is a time for rebellion, of political awakening. Several Latin American countries are experiencing strikes and riots across continents.

Even though there are similarities between the strikes in Latin America it would be irresponsible to ignore their particularities and the context behind each rebellion. With this in mind, I will detail the case of Chile and Bolivia; two very different nations and in the epicentre of what is unfolding.

In recent decades, Chile has been the best example of a growing economy and stability in Latin America. This has made the country a popular destination for economic migrants. Thousands seeking a better life, especially from Venezuela and Colombia have fled South and attempted to settle in the region. Do not misunderstand me, however; this is not to suggest that Chile is an ideal refuge.

During the Pinochet dictatorship, 1974-1990, Chile implemented economic measures proposed by the Chicago boys (Michael Friedman school of thought). These neoliberal strategies ignored national contexts in favour of a one-size-fits-all approach to economics. Some of the measures applied were the privatization of pensions and market deregulation. This snowballed into even more aggressive economic policies, such as the privatization of water.

The Chileans never really showed discontentment with the interventions since the benefits gave them an economic stability. However, this year an increase in public transportation fares became the straw that broke the camel’s back. Other straws in the haystack is one of the most expensive educations in Latin America, a healthcare in disrepair, insecure jobs and salaries, historic government embezzlement and corruption, socio-economic inequality and, of course, the fact that Chile is the only country in the world where the nation’s water is a private commodity.

As a result, the people of Chile been in a state of near-permanent protest since October 18. Even though the president has responded, people continue to clamour change peacefully, even manifesting in strikes across the country.

Not far from this panorama, North of Chile, the social climate in Bolivia is similarly effervescent. For centuries, the people of Bolivia were oppressed by colonizers and oligarchs. They took advantage of the indigenous population, created a feeling of dissent within these downtrodden communities manifesting in the democratic election of the current president, Evo Morales, in December 2005.  Morales is an indigenous Bolivian, who rose to power atop the promise of representing the forgotten of his nation. He has since held on to power.

In truth, the positive impact of Evo Morales’ presidency is undeniable; the economic growth in the country has been around 4.9% for the past 12 years. and he has overseen the inclusion of the indigenous population in the policy making and the governance of Bolivia.

Nevertheless, the recent elections of October 20th have led to widespread unrest. There were noticeable irregularities in the vote count, leading to suggestions that the elections were manipulated. Under Bolivian democratic law, the ‘victory’ means Morales will remain in power until 2025.

Upon witnessing the situation escalate very quickly into violent protests in Bolivia, the OAS (Organization of American States) decided to audit the election, suggesting a second round of elections.

Morales and his government allege that a second round is not necessary, and they won’t yield to international institutions. However, thanks to the seemingly unending public outcry, Morales agreed to the audit. This organization will revise the procedures and the results; if they find something irregular the Bolivian government has committed to apply the suggested methods to resolve the situation.

These are just two (of many) examples of how Latin America is experiencing a period of instability and uncertainty, but also of awakening. The people have had their apathy shaken from their shoulders and feel empowered in affecting change. They are no longer scared of speak their minds, to not conform.

Unfortunately, the consequences are prejudicial for Latin American economies, with growth in the various tourist sectors already taking a nosedive. Recently the Chilean president Sebastian Piñera had to cancel two important events that were supposed to take place in Santiago this year: The Climate Change Conference (COP-25) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum.

Hopefully this will open the eyes of the national governments in both countries mentioned – or even in all the countries of the region – to make real changes that prioritize listening to what the people of Latin America have to say, or else face the potential oncoming consequences of their inactivity.

Image credit: Oren

