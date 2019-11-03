Power outages across University of Sussex

Power went out across the University of Sussex’s Falmer campus at approximately 13:35 today, November 3.

The areas affected include student accommodations and Bramber House, including Eat Central and the Co-Operative. Street lights across the area have also been affected, and only emergency lights in houses remain lit.

Students have been asked that if they hear fire alarms, they call security at 3333 (from internal landlines) and 01273 873333 (from mobiles), as the process which normally notifies security to fire alarms is also down.

The Badger can advise that the library, Shawcross, the Meeting House, and Falmer House are all unaffected by the power shortage.

Eat Central and the Co-Operative in Bramber House are closed until power returns.

More updates to follow.