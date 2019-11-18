Global cities risk being submerged due to rising sea levels

By Ben Jones, Staff Writer.

Recent studies into rising sea levels have predicted that cities across the globe could be submerged within the next 30 years.

A study conducted by Nature Communications found that if levels of emissions continue increase, sea levels could rise by 2 metres by the year 2050. This is compared to an 11-16 cm rise in the 20th century. Up to 150 million people could be affected by these changes, and by 2100, 300 million people risk being affected by annual flooding. This is all subject to the instability of the Antarctic ice caps; a further warning of the growing urgency to take action against climate change.

Those affected by the rising sea-levels will primarily be from Asia, with the study stating that 70 percent of the population implicated by these changes live in 8 Asaiin countries: China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, India and the Philippines (China alone accounts for 15 to 28 percent of this population).

The devastating effects will be felt most severely by less-developed countries unable to afford sea barriers – it is estimated that roughly one third of the populations of both Bangladesh and Vietnam will fall below the high tide line in coming decades. It is becoming evident that those who will suffer the cost from climate change are the impoverished and deprived, while developed nations such as the U.S continue to avoid imposing restrictions on vehicle emissions.

But this is certainly a global issue, even the U.S and Europe could see sea levels rise significantly, causing an existential crisis to many coastal areas. The study concludes by stating:

‘Coastal communities world-wide must prepare themselves for much more difficult futures than may be currently anticipated. Recent work has suggested that, even in the U.S, sea-level rise this century may induce large scale migration away from unprotected coastlines, redistributing population density across the country and putting great pressure on inland areas’.

In the aftermath of these disastrous events, it is feared inner communities will experience heavy political and economic tensions.

The results from this study are far from an anomaly. Nonetheless, political leaders such as Donald Trump continue to express a complete denial in climate change and its potentially catastrophic effects, loosening regulations on emissions and stripping back on warnings of sea-level in coastal communities. With a general election looming in the U.K, it ought to be time to put climate change at the centre of debate.

In Italy, the devastating effects of the climate crisis are already evident. Venice, a UNESCO world heritage site and popular holiday destination to millions of tourists every year, has been hit by the worst floods the city has seen in more than fifty years.

The city saw water levels rise up to 6ft, flooding the iconic Basilica di San Marco and devastating the homes and workplaces of residents; two people have also been found dead on the neighbouring island Pellestrina.

Venice’s Mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, tweeted a plea to the Italian government:

“Now the government must listen, these are the effects of climate change… the costs will be high.”

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte described the floods as “a blow to the heart of our country”.