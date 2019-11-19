Cultural Bite – rice burger

By Vanessa Hung

If you are getting tired of normal burgers and craving for Japanese food at the same time, the rice burger would be your new favourite comfort food! Originated from MOS Burger, a fast-food restaurant chain in Japan, it has become a hit in East Asia. A juicy meat patty, served with the crispy rice bun, this classic burger with a Japanese twist brings you a new sensation on your taste bud. No worries, it is so easy to make (especially for students) so let me give you quick guide!

What you’ll need (for 2 servings):

Rice bun

1 cup of sushi rice (230g) cooked

½ tbs soy sauce

Meat patty

125g ground beef

1 onion, finely chopped

1 egg

½ cup panko breadcrumbs (25 g)

pinch of salt & pepper

Toppings

1 tbs soy sauce

2 tbs teriyaki sauce

2 tbs sugar

1 tbs cornstarch

4 slices of tomatos to serve

lettuce leaves to serve

Instructions:

Firstly, you have to wash your rice twice and boil your rice following the package instructions. Once your rice is cooked, measure each rice bun to 80g , then use a cling film, make a rice ball shape and flatten them by pressing using your palm. You have to repeat this step until you have 4 rice buns.

When you finish your buns, pour a little bit of oil in the pan and set the fire at medium-high heat, fry the bun until it gets slightly brown on both sides.

After getting done with the fried rice bun, dice the onion finely and fry them in a pan at a low heat until they turn in golden colour. Then place the mince, egg, breadcrumbs, salt & pepper and onion into a mix bowl and mix them until all the ingredients are evenly combined.

Like how you do the rice bun, divide the meat mixture into 4 patties. Then fry them in the pan using medium heat. Cook the patty for 3 minutes on the first side, then flip it and cook the other side for 6 more minutes.

After getting the meat patty done, pour the soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, sugar and then mix with the cornstarch and 2 tbs of water. Stir still until you are satisfied with your thickened sauce.

Lastly, (the fun part),, assemble the burgers with the rice buns, teriyaki sauce, meat patty, lettuce and tomato and enjoy!

This recipe is for 2 servings so feel free to double the amount if you are serving your friends for party