CINECITY PRESENTS – ‘Judy and Punch’ – A Swing and a Miss

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
131 views
131 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
250 views
250 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
746 views
746 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
185 views
185 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
250 views
250 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1134 views
1134 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3490 views
3490 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2069 views
2069 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4491 views
4491 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1671 views
1671 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2151 views
2151 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1581 views
1581 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1560 views
1560 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1423 views
1423 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1344 views
1344 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1094 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1274 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1451 views1
1451 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1350 views
1350 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1344 views
1344 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1273 views
1273 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1750 views
1750 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1454 views
1454 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2157 views
2157 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1708 views
1708 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3220 views
3220 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1392 views
1392 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1434 views
1434 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2402 views
2402 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1663 views
1663 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4058 views
4058 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1468 views
1468 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1576 views
1576 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1409 views
1409 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1324 views
1324 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1474 views
1474 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1540 views
1540 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3655 views1
3655 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
CINECITY PRESENTS: ‘Cubby’
#CINECITY
113 views
113 views

CINECITY PRESENTS: ‘Cubby’

Chris Ahjem - November 12, 2019
66 Views
November 14, 2019

CINECITY PRESENTS – ‘Judy and Punch’ – A Swing and a Miss

The last time I attempted a review I all but disowned the medium – as if I’d ever owned it in the first place. What was written was an apology piece, an illustration of what I saw, and a small analysis of how, in some world, Stand-Up History Brighton could have been funny. I put it all down to meme-culture, a resurgence in the absurd, then apologised for not doing my job. I’ll attempt something different today. 

Last night I saw Judy and Punch at Komedia, in the Laines. The screening took place as part of Brighton’s Cinecity film festival, and the tickets I had were coveted by many. Those who had seen trailers for Judy and Punch were much tempted by its warm colours, its mysterious plot, an obvious professionalism. I – who had no notion of the film’s content – was excited to spend a few hours sat in the dark, judging something. I had a nice seat in the centre of the theatre, and a glass of wine. 

The current cinematic landscape is marred, or blessed, by the franchise film, depending on your perspective. Writers wade deeper into the void of character development, story trajectory, until they find something half-plausible and run with it. As stories water down, the only fertile land becomes the origin tale. Lately this has been demonstrated by Joker, teetering on a $300 million gross. Every penny of this immense sum points to a thirst for explanation. The question of why a character becomes the way they are is asked by many. Obviously, nobody asks this more than of Punch and Judy. 

However, if I were to call Judy and Punch an origin story, I could mislead. An origin story with a pay-off in the final minute leaves a hundred and forty-four others with a generic void. Is Judy and Punch a revenge tale, a fantasy, a black comedy? It is all and it is none. 

Judy and Punch combines a number of base components that, when viewed in conjunction with a good plot, make for enjoyable watching. The quirky world it builds, the town of Seaside, which – ironically! – is “nowhere near the sea”, is combined with an hysteric townspeople, witches, brothels, bars, and hangings, to create a maddening upside-down world. Its cast of wild characters, all wonderfully performed, are present for the audience to love and loathe. They’re neither archetypal nor overtly stereotypical. They are, however, familiar, and this works against the text. 

Such a cast of characters, in the quantity they come: policeman, hangman, performer, mysterious child, wicken exile, baby, maid, etc… inevitably drag along subplot upon subplot. These stories, rather than being finely interwoven, are unfortunately denied the screen time they require for understanding and a resolution. The witches’ coven, which demands prominence in the film, is featured too far along, denying the audience the affection their characters demand. In the film’s resolution, when an allegorical speech preaches that the village people do not cast out those who are different, but embrace them, one is left untouched, almost yawning. This is due, again, to its familiarity. 

Nevertheless, the film is pretty, and quirky, and very well cast, which leaves it somewhat loveable. The overall impression, however, is that this story was given too much money, too fast. If the director’s ambitions were, perhaps, restricted, a dialled-down movie may have satisfied more. 

