A Hint of English Success – Rugby World Cup 2019

Recent Posts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
105 views
105 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
213 views
213 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
692 views
692 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
149 views
149 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
220 views
220 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1115 views
1115 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3419 views
3419 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2047 views
2047 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4400 views
4400 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1646 views
1646 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2119 views
2119 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1553 views
1553 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1528 views
1528 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1392 views
1392 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1320 views
1320 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1066 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1252 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1422 views1
1422 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1328 views
1328 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1320 views
1320 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1245 views
1245 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1705 views
1705 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1426 views
1426 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2126 views
2126 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1676 views
1676 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3172 views
3172 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1368 views
1368 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1406 views
1406 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2363 views
2363 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1628 views
1628 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4015 views
4015 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1443 views
1443 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1552 views
1552 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1391 views
1391 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1301 views
1301 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1453 views
1453 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1523 views
1523 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3617 views1
3617 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
The cultural appropriation of Halloween
Culture
27 views
27 views

The cultural appropriation of Halloween

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019
39 Views
November 4, 2019

A Hint of English Success – Rugby World Cup 2019

By Jed Sexton

“It was embarrassing. It won’t go on the mantelpiece at home.” These were the words muttered by Joe Launchbury upon being awarded the man of the match on the 3rd October 2015 against Australia. Why you ask? His England side had just been humiliated on their home turf as the first side in the history of rugby to be knocked out in the group stage of their home World Cup. Four years and sixteen days later the Red Roses of England had the opportunity to avenge that fateful day at the Oita Stadium. 

Since the last World Cup English rugby has come on leaps and bounds. The appointment of Australian Eddie Jones as coach off the back of his successful tenure as the Japanese coach has proved to be a stroke of genius from the RFU. His outspoken and unorthodox style has gone against the grain of previous England coaches, which has translated onto the pitch with a shift to a less structured but more expansive style of play. The success of this was evident with England climbing from 8th in the world rankings to 2nd in the first 12 months. By the start of the 2019 World Cup, Wales had managed to muscle their way in front of England with victory in the Six Nations at the start of the year. However, England’s masterclass performance against reigning Six Nations champions Ireland in February had given Jones’ men the confidence that on the given day they were capable of beating any team. 

After Typhoon Hagibis swept through Japan causing multiple World Cup fixtures to be postponed including England’s encounter with France, it was time for the storm to return back on the rugby pitch with the quarter finals. A now well rested England side faced Australia once again, the eventual runners up from the tournament four years previous. Although neither side had showed their best in the pool stages, this game had all the ingredients for exciting match up with both coaches favouring more expansive attacking rugby. 

The Wallabies enjoyed the lion’s share of the early possession before England slowly started to assert their dominance on the proceedings. Slick hands from the backs allowed pacey winger Jonny May to score two tries before half time to put England 17-9 ahead at half time. After the delicate touches of the first half, the men in white utilised their brute power after the interval with prop forward Kyle Sincklar bundling over the line to cancel out an early Australian try. This more or less put the game to bed and when Anthony Watson capitalised on a loose pass to make the score 40-16, coach Eddie Jones could start looking forward to England’s semi- final clash against either reigning world champions New Zealand or familiar foe Ireland.

Indeed the 2011 and 2015 World Cup winners showed why they are the favourites by dispatching a shambolic Irish outfit 46-14. The stage was now set in Yokohama City for what many thoughts would be tournament decider. The two sides have been the two most consistent sides in world rugby over the past four years with 5 tournament victories between them. The biggest pre-match talking point of the reselection of George Ford at fly-half, moving captain Owen Farrell to his less favourable position of centre. 

The traditional Haka from New Zealand started proceedings; although it was England who came flying out of the traps. With just 97 seconds on the clock England took the lead with Manu Tuilagi try, laying down a real statement of their intent. England continued to control the first half, squandering a flurry of opportunities to build on their lead. Despite this, they edged their way to a 10-0 half time lead having shut down the potent All Blacks attacking threat very effectively. This theme continued into the second half before miscommunication gifted Ardie Savea New Zealand’s first points of the game and bring them within touching distance of England. However, this proved to be their last score of the game as England kept their composure to grind out a historic 19-7 victory. This was thanks largely to the tireless defence of young flankers Sam Underhill and Tom Curry as well as pinpoint kicking from Ford who more than justified his selection. The white knights of England had defeated the princes of rugby in New Zealand to secure a place in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

England will go into the Final as favourites against South Africa in a repeat of the 2007 World Cup final. The Springboks edged past Wales in the other semi-final in a scrappy encounter littered with errors; the polar opposite of the England game the day before. If England are to be crowned World Champions, they must stop South Africa’s impressive power game whilst also producing the quality rugby they are capable of. It will be a very different test than what they have faced before in this tournament, but can they do it? We will find out on 2nd November.

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
105 views
105 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
213 views
213 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
692 views
692 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
149 views
149 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
220 views
220 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1115 views
1115 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3419 views
3419 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2047 views
2047 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4400 views
4400 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1646 views
1646 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2119 views
2119 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1553 views
1553 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1528 views
1528 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1392 views
1392 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1320 views
1320 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1066 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1252 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1422 views1
1422 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1328 views
1328 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1320 views
1320 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1245 views
1245 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1705 views
1705 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1426 views
1426 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2126 views
2126 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1676 views
1676 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3172 views
3172 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1368 views
1368 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1406 views
1406 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2363 views
2363 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1628 views
1628 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4015 views
4015 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1443 views
1443 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1552 views
1552 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1391 views
1391 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1301 views
1301 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1453 views
1453 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1523 views
1523 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3617 views1
3617 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
The cultural appropriation of Halloween
Culture
27 views
27 views

The cultural appropriation of Halloween

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019
25 views

Studying abroad?

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019
Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings
Culture
26 views
26 views

Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019
Veggies Places in Brighton
Culture
28 views
28 views

Veggies Places in Brighton

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
105 views
Arts
105 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
213 views
Campus News
213 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
692 views
Arts
692 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
149 views
Arts
149 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
220 views
Comment
220 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1115 views
Music
1115 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3419 views
Interview
3419 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2047 views
#CINECITY19
2047 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4400 views
Arts
4400 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1646 views
#CINECITY
1646 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2119 views
Arts
2119 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1553 views
Arts
1553 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1528 views
Arts
1528 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1392 views
Arts
1392 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1320 views
Arts
1320 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
1066 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
1252 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1422 views1
Arts
1422 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1328 views
Arts
1328 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1320 views
Comment
1320 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1245 views
Arts
1245 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1705 views
Arts
1705 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1426 views
Film & Theatre
1426 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2126 views
Arts
2126 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1676 views
Campus News
1676 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3172 views
News
3172 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1368 views
Arts
1368 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1406 views
Interview
1406 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2363 views
Lifestyle
2363 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1628 views
Features
1628 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4015 views
Arts
4015 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
1443 views
News
1443 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1552 views
Arts
1552 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1391 views
Film & Theatre
1391 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1301 views
Sports
1301 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1453 views
Arts
1453 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1523 views
Arts
1523 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3617 views1
Campus News
3617 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

The cultural appropriation of Halloween
Culture
27 views
Culture
27 views

The cultural appropriation of Halloween

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Josh Talbot In light of the of the pinnacle event on the spooky calendar there are question marks to be raised on Halloween and what place…

Culture
25 views

Studying abroad?

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Mehek Shahzad Looking for a way to broaden your horizons? Love travelling? Interested in immersing yourself in a completely different culture whilst working towards your degree?…

Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings
Culture
26 views
Culture
26 views

Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Maaya Takata There is more to this town on England’s Southeast coast than the 1066 Battle of Hastings. Set between hills that reach to the sea,…

Veggies Places in Brighton
Culture
28 views
Culture
28 views

Veggies Places in Brighton

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Vanessa Hung We all know Brighton is one of the most vegetarian-friendly places in the UK. Nowhere else can match a variety of vegetarian or vegan…

Culture
27 views

What’s on November- December

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Joshua Talbot November 5: Lewes Bonfire Night- If you haven’t any plans for bonfire night- providing you have fully recovered from the spooky carnage that was…

Hanoi’s famous ‘Train Street’ closes to visitors
Culture
26 views
Culture
26 views

Hanoi’s famous ‘Train Street’ closes to visitors

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Charlotte Brill Escaping the notoriously hair-raising Vietnamese traffic in Hanoi, one may stumble across the Old Quarter’s ‘Train Street’ running between Le Duan and Kham Tien…

Cultural Bite – homemade sticky toffee apples
Culture
32 views
Culture
32 views

Cultural Bite – homemade sticky toffee apples

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019

By Mehek Shahzad With temperatures rapidly dropping and deadline season approaching, staying in and making your own food and treats is looking all the more appealing. With…

Joker – A Review
News
76 views
News
76 views

Joker – A Review

Jude Whiley - November 5, 2019

By Holly Stimpson Warning - This Post Includes Spoilers.  It’s been eleven years since The Dark Knight, which brought about Heath Ledger’s posthumously awarded Oscar for his…

News
36 views

The LaFontaines: An Interview

Jude Whiley - November 5, 2019

By Payton Dembs  On Monday 7th October, before Patterns could be filled with 150 people chanting “The La, The La, The LaFontaines”, I was offered to watch…

Mayday Mayday: Improv inbound
Arts
32 views
Arts
32 views

Mayday Mayday: Improv inbound

Jess - November 5, 2019

Komedia recently hosted The Maydays ‘Tonight’s Top Story’ featuring Gramski and Jenny Moloney, drawing from the day’s local newspaper and the audience to create a truly hilarious…

Haunted Houses
Arts
56 views
Arts
56 views

Haunted Houses

Jess - November 5, 2019

When we think of drama and theatre the orthodox image that comes to our minds is a stage with people on it. The pawns on the stage…

Is Brighton’s food scene capitalising on culture?
Culture
81 views
Culture
81 views

Is Brighton’s food scene capitalising on culture?

Rosie Joyce - November 4, 2019

Brighton is renowned for its diverse food scene; if there’s a cuisine you fancy one night, you’ll more than likely able to find it in our little…

Leaving Us Breathless, Talking with Inhaler
Arts
227 views
Arts
227 views

Leaving Us Breathless, Talking with Inhaler

Jude Whiley - November 4, 2019

On the day I meet Inhaler, Brighton is one interminable cloud. I’m beckoned to them relatively late, and from the other side of town, and so pass…

VAR: Shambles or a System in need of Time?
Sports
41 views
Sports
41 views

VAR: Shambles or a System in need of Time?

James Cohen - November 4, 2019

By Max Kilham V-A-R. From one week to another these simple consecutive letters cause polar opposites for fans across Europe. Either complete and utter misery, or pure…

“The piano is an extension of my head”
Music
51 views
Music
51 views

“The piano is an extension of my head”

Melissa Rosalind White - November 4, 2019

Melissa Rosalind White  On stage, Espen Berg captivates the audience with apparently effortless precision. His fingers fly over the keys of the piano, but not only his technical…

The Music of The Shining
Arts
62 views
Arts
62 views

The Music of The Shining

leo2r - November 4, 2019

Words by Ryan Bridgewater From its opening helicopter shots of the Rocky Mountains scored by Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, music is fundamental to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980…

Review: Charli XCX’s Charli
Arts
38 views
Arts
38 views

Review: Charli XCX’s Charli

leo2r - November 4, 2019

Words by Farley Green Charli XCX strips back to Charli in her newest and most personal material to date. By peeling back, on a personal level and…

Black British female talent you should know
Arts
38 views
Arts
38 views

Black British female talent you should know

leo2r - November 4, 2019

Words by Monica Namug There is a new wave of Black British women who are carving out new creative platforms that centre the Black women experience. From…

Drill Music: Looking Through the Hole
Arts
60 views
Arts
60 views

Drill Music: Looking Through the Hole

leo2r - November 4, 2019

A view on the significance of drill and grime music and why we should support it, not oppose it Words by Joe Pearce Musical expression, to many,…

Is Quantum Supremacy really a step for tech-kind?
News
42 views
News
42 views

Is Quantum Supremacy really a step for tech-kind?

Becca Bashford - November 4, 2019

  By Olumayokun Aikomo. Quantum supremacy. The phrase which has been coined by Professor John Preskill in 2012, is used to describe the point at which computers can…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
105 views
105 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
213 views
213 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
692 views
692 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
149 views
149 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
220 views
220 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1115 views
1115 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3419 views
3419 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2047 views
2047 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4400 views
4400 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1646 views
1646 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2119 views
2119 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1553 views
1553 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1528 views
1528 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1392 views
1392 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1320 views
1320 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1066 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1252 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1422 views1
1422 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1328 views
1328 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1320 views
1320 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1245 views
1245 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1705 views
1705 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1426 views
1426 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2126 views
2126 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1676 views
1676 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3172 views
3172 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1368 views
1368 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1406 views
1406 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2363 views
2363 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1628 views
1628 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4015 views
4015 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1443 views
1443 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1552 views
1552 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1391 views
1391 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1301 views
1301 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1453 views
1453 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1523 views
1523 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3617 views1
3617 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
The cultural appropriation of Halloween
Culture
27 views
27 views

The cultural appropriation of Halloween

vanessahtl - November 5, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018

Studying abroad?

November 5, 2019
Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings

Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings

November 5, 2019
Veggies Places in Brighton

Veggies Places in Brighton

November 5, 2019
Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Campus News

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Culture

The cultural appropriation of Halloween

Culture

Studying abroad?

Culture

Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings

Culture

Veggies Places in Brighton

Culture

What’s on November- December

Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Campus News

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Culture

The cultural appropriation of Halloween

Culture

Studying abroad?

Culture

Day tripper’s spotlight – Hastings

Culture

Veggies Places in Brighton

Culture

What’s on November- December

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks