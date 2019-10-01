Stranger Things 3: Russian Spies, sailors and teen angst

Another year brings in the new season of Stranger Things, with Eleven, Mike, and the

rest of the gang taking on the latest threat from the dreaded Upside-Down – provided

some adorable relationship drama doesn’t distract them too much.

Stranger Things 3 picks up a couple years (a year?) after the conclusion of Season 2,

with our favourite Hawkins’s residents emerging into an 80’s fuelled adolescence. Yet

thankfully, the integrity of the characters and undeniable charm of the show has

remained intact. Season 3 begins with Dustin returning to Hawkins from his summer

science camp, and weird monsters predictably returning from the Upside-Down. The

show knows its winning formula, and it sticks to it – throwing each character on bizarre

side quests that involve secret Russian military bases, exploding rats and the town’s very

own Terminator. However, these niche and disconnected plot points all manage to

collide to form an absurd and delightful narrative, that absolutely keep our attention

captive and our Netflix subscriptions renewed.

Millie Bobby Brown returns to her breakthrough role as the super-powered ‘Eleven’ and

is once again a joy to watch. Unlike her separation from the gang for much of Season 2,

she is very much the glue of Season 3. From the get-go Eleven spends most of her time

defying Hopper’s house rules, joking, fighting, and dropping brilliant one-liners with

Mike and the gang. Whilst the entire cast of characters are portrayed flawlessly once

again, a standout performance is Dacre Montgomery’s ‘Billy’ who returns as a kind of

secondary villain. The writers develop an increased focus on his past, and succeed in

giving more depth given to his character, creating a role which shines as one of

Stranger Things 3’s highlights.

As one of Netflix’s most popular shows, the show’s budget has obviously increased from

the previous two seasons, but this also creates problems within the series. Whilst

Stranger Things is not definitively within the horror genre, it relies on jump-scares and

array of grotesque creatures, such as Season 1’s terrifying Demogorgon and Season 2’s

infamous Mind-Flayer. Even though the horror was noticeably reduced during Season 2,

it was still a very present aspect of the show, with unforgettable scenes such as the

exorcism of Will Byers, and the return to Hawkins’s Lab. While the third instalment does

have tense moments, Stranger Thing’s trademark horror has largely disappeared –

replaced with expensive, overhyped action sequences that don’t hold to the same level

of suspense. Narratively, the plot tends to recycle its storylines, particularly involving

the gate to the Upside-Down and its malevolent inhabitants. Although given the cult

status of the show, it is difficult to see a drastically different way to successfully

approach an already super popular format. However, despite some pitfalls in the

writing, the show is supported by a cast of well-r

ounded characters who the audience continue to wholeheartedly support with a massive internet fandom, Twitter hashtags,

and endless memes.



Despite not being as strong as its earlier seasons, Stranger Things 3 is still a fun, tense

and emotional watch, adding iconic developments to the Stranger Things canon (Scoops

Ahoy anyone?). Episode Four is especially

strong, and has and potentially the best

break-up scene on TV ever – making us fall even more in love with the entire cast of

characters. While not being the Season 3 that fans perhaps expected, the show brings it

trademark of hilariously eccentric twists, kitschy scares and hard-hitting family drama.

Continuing in a strong dedication to 80’s aesthetic and fashion, which ignited a wave of

cultural obsession, the show brings new delights in an old but beloved format.

Undeniably, it solidifies itself as one of the best shows on Netflix, and certainly the most

loved.

Michael Humphreys

Film and Tv Editor