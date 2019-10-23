‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review
By Jessica Hake.
There are only a few works in which I have laughed aloud while reading. Bridget Jones, the Louise Rennison Collection and, now, Oreo. Each page is overflowing with humour and wit with a musicality that dances through your mind. You don’t feel as though you are reading at all. The novel is about the heroine’s journey to find her father based on a mysterious note he left her at birth and the associated self-discovery.
The Joycean language games played throughout this literary knockout with semantic puzzles, euphemisms and a medley of neologisms, seem to juxtapose the profound message within the pages of the book. A strong and sobering message creeps up on you until you have a little break and register that Ross has pulled apart society to address feminism, culture, ethnicity, race and urban violence. Interspersed in lighthearted fun and games, these topics are reflected in an imitated version of life.
In Oreo, Ross creates a classic heroine. Oreo, the character, is symbolic of the imagery of the edible treat Oreo – black on the outside yet white on the inside. This is because of society and the genealogy of having a Jewish father and a black mother. Or at least that’s the initial premise, in reality, the nickname comes from a much more lighthearted and comedic source. Oreo’s narrative can be likened to observational stand-up-comics such as Ricky Gervais or Ellen DeGeneres as she chronicles her thoughts throughout the story. A light comedy with elements bordering on the theatrical – the Vaudevillian methods used throughout the novel at the expense of other character’s idiosyncrasies ensures an enjoyable read.
Amanda Sarasien believes ‘the novel will endure, greeting each new generation of readers with its continuing relevance, its edginess which resists smoothing down, and its unsettling questions, which further probe that unfinished experiment that is American culture’. Sarasien concisely sums up what I am unable to describe. Oreo, in my opinion, is yet to gain the full respect and awareness that it deserves. I am unsure of how long it will take exactly, but from generation to generation this novel will be passed on with the message never being diluted. Like The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, Oreo deserves to have universal acknowledgment and adoring fans. Maybe like Bridget Jones, Fran Ross’ novel will become a staple in any adolescent’s reading. I hope so, as aside from the fact that the message Ross vocalises engulfs and traps the reader through pages of literary acrobatics, Oreo is quite simply an enjoyable read. Now I am off to read it again because I have a few moments to spare. I urge you to pick this novel up and read Oreo through your own eyes.
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martinshaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right nowChris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problemsGemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Author in Focus: Langston Hughesimeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
Pizza PilgrimageRosie Joyce - October 23, 2019
Join the Badger Team Apply today!
Latest Posts
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martinshaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right nowChris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to StardomJude Whiley - October 21, 2019
The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problemsGemma Laws - October 4, 2019
In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…
Full Discussion with Little Green PigKate Dennett - November 12, 2018
We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…
CINECITY Opening Night: The FavouriteEmma Nay - November 11, 2018
I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…
Poets Wow Crowds at The HauntAlice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…
Brighton and BeyondRachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus farSabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common GroundHal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…
Johnny English Fails to Strike AgainAlice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…
Sexual assault in the US governmentTom Robinson - October 17, 2018
“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…
What’s ACCA-ning?Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…
Review: Journeying with Grace NicholsKate Dennett - October 12, 2018
In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set. The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…
University of Sussex Joins Libraries WeekKate Dennett - October 6, 2018
This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and RuinAlex Leissle - October 4, 2018
The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…
Why we should all embrace dragChris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…
Brighton Needs You!Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…
Books Every Fresher Should ReadAnonymous - September 19, 2018
Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…
France in Fine FettleAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…
Dive into Brightonian CultureSorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…
Review: MAHALIA’s Love & Compromiseleo2r - October 24, 2019
Mahalia’s rise to alternative R&B supremacy comes as no surprise. Atlantic saw the potential in her when she was only 13 and in 2012 she released her…
Author in Focus: Langston Hughesimeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
By Jessica Hake. If you haven’t heard of this literary genius then let me introduce you to Langston Hughes. Hughes is credited with being one of the…
Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
Published in 2018, Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish) reveals the uncomfortable truth about what it means to be a person of colour in Britain today. Both personal and political,…
Pizza PilgrimageRosie Joyce - October 23, 2019
I could say that I visited Naples for the culture. To explore the famous ruins of Pompeii, to delve into the ancient catacombs or gaze upon the…
Scotland bans smacking childrenBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Joel Renouf. Scotland has become the first UK country to make it a criminal offence for parents to smack their children. The ban, which gives…
Carl Beech case continues to unravelBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Anna Sterling. In July this year, Carl Beech was jailed for eighteen years after making false allegations against high profile public figures - such as politicians…
Nobel Prize 2019 RoundupBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Sam Shaw. The Nobel Prize in Physics The Nobel Prize in Physics this year was awarded to three scientists; One half of the prize to…
Hong Kong protests take a violent turnBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Evelyn Richards. Protests in Hong Kong began on the 31st March this year. They started over concerns that the local government was set to pass…
Extinction Rebellion: The Global MovementBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Alana Harris. Extinction Rebellion is an international crusade which has been generating headlines ever since their Declaration of Rebellion in October 2018. The group’s first…
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Take on The TabloidsBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Jude Whiley-Morton. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have this month launched respective lawsuits against the owners of UK tabloid papers. The Sun, The Daily Mirror…
Brighton Pride raises over £200K for local causesBecca Bashford - October 23, 2019
By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. Paul Kemp, the managing director of Brighton and Hove Pride 2019, recently announced that Brighton Pride 2019 had managed to raise an…
What Are The Best Study Spots in Brighton?vanessahtl - October 23, 2019
Hate to say it, but Freshers’ Week has well and truly ended which means it’s time to catch up with reality and crack down on your studies.…
El Camino Review: Hit or Meth?Jack Parker - October 22, 2019
El Camino- Breaking Bad. I have to start by saying that if you watch this movie out of context you probably won’t like it. The story has suspense,…
Joker Review: Phoenix is on fire!Jack Parker - October 22, 2019
I cannot have been the only one worried about “Joker”. With our most recent cinematic Joker being disastrous in Suicide Squad, a director (Todd Phillips) best known…
Artist Focus: Zarya Austen-Fellgracesowerby - October 22, 2019
Graduating from the University of Brighton with a Fine Art Critical Practice degree in 2018, Norfolk-born Zarya Austen-Fell resides in Brighton as a multi-media artist, whose work…
Day-trippers Spotlight: Arundeljwtalbo - October 22, 2019
Drifting down a river at the foot of a castle, alongside a historic market town sounds like a scene from a Netflix drama but, whilst it probably…
Cultural cleansing in XinjiangRebecca Spencer - October 22, 2019
Miles Harkin questions if The West is contributing enough towards fighting the genocide of China’s Muslim minority. In 2016, allegations surfaced of “reeducation camps” being used to…
The Husband Stitch: a modern day dystopiaRebecca Spencer - October 22, 2019
By Issy Anthony - Comment Sub-Editor When mentioning the husband stitch, I’m usually met with a look of confusion. ‘The what?’ my friends will say, possibly assuming…
Musicians vs PoliticiansRebecca Spencer - October 22, 2019
By Louis Johnson - Comment Sub-Editor Why should we value music? In an age of identity politics where empathy appears to have been cast to the dustbin…
Leave a Reply