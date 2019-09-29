The Badger’s Guide to being LGBTQ+ at Uni and in Brighton

By Chris Ajhem

Welcome, folks, to the University of Sussex! We’re lucky enough to be based in Brighton, crowned the UK’s LGBTQ+ capital! This city and our lovely University attracts many students with various members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to have fun, be safe, and belong to a community.

So, The Badger has taken the time to create a student guide covering everything from fun and safe venues and queer media recommendations to aide new and returning LGBTQ+ students in enjoying uni and Brighton to the fullest. This guide also contains exclusive interviews with big LGBTQ+ names on campus who provide excellent insight and advice that will benefit us all, queer or not.

For many queer students, university provides the best opportunity to fully come out and explore a side of yourselves that you kept hidden in your prior lives, whether at school or at work. So we’re here to give you all the information on how to best enjoy what Brighton and Sussex’s LGBTQ+ communities have to offer.

How to get help and stay safe:

To begin, I must touch on looking after yourself and your health, both physical and mental. Living in the UK, our education doesn’t really touch upon anything LGBTQ+, especially in the context of sexual education. It is important that you get tested, use protection (including PReP, various birth controls and, of course, condoms), and don’t let anyone make you uncomfortable.

At Sussex, there are endless support systems you can get help from, including getting free condoms plus support and advice on all topics at the Student Life Centre (based on campus next to Bramber House)! You can also visit the Rainbow Hub on St James’s Street, which is a local, safe, and non-judgemental space for LGBTQ+ people to get guidance and information.

Sussex student volunteers also run the Good Night Owls society who patrol Brighton in the evenings on Wednesdays and Fridays ready to help anyone in trouble on a night out. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to ask for help!

How to get involved and enjoy yourself:

Now onto the fun part, I’ve had the chance to talk to many LGBTQ+ students to ask for advice, and the resounding response was ‘Be Yourself’. To plenty of LGBTQ+ students, the phrase might appear impossible or even scary due to the inability to be yourself previously, but I can vouch that both Brighton and Sussex are hugely progressive.

In Brighton, you are bound to find your peers and make amazing friends who are both LGBTQ+ and not. A great way to start finding these friends is to explore the hundreds of societies that Sussex offers.

DragSoc provides award-winning performances monthly alongside more casual socials including tutorials, drag brunches and film screenings. The LGBTQ+ society arranges socials, club nights, and even the Sussex students walking group in the Brighton Pride Parade. Find both societies at the Freshers Fair!

You are absolutely not just limited to specific LGBTQ+ or queer adjacent societies to find queer peers or friends. Due to the wildly liberal status of Sussex campus, our societies are extremely welcoming, with one queer student I spoke to citing Film Society as a particularly safe space that they’ve enjoyed.

Brighton is also full of queer and queer-friendly venues. Revenge Bar and Club are notorious for hosting some of the best LGBTQ+ events in Brighton from FOMO Thursdays to Lip Sync For Your Life competitions. Similarly, Polyglamorous is a montly themed queer dance party that is hosted above the Charles Street Tap. There’s also Gal Pals, a safe space created for mostly queer women and others folks of marginalised gender identities, that takes place regularly at Komedia.

LGBTQ+ media to enjoy:

Being involved with the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t have to always be an outwards, social thing. Instead, I’ve compiled some recommendations for queer TV, films, music, books and more for you to enjoy from the safety of your own bedroom.

Television:

Nowadays, we’re lucky enough that queer representation is becoming more common on TV with mainstream shows like How To Get Away With Murder, Jessica Jones, or Orange Is The New Black casually having many queer characters with their sexuality and gender identities not defining or entirely characterising them.

Then, of course, there are many shows where their LGBTQ+ identity is more at the forefront of celebration, including RuPaul’s Drag Race (UK version starting October 3rd on BBC3), Sense8, Queer Eye, Cucumber/Banana/Tofu, Queers as Folk, and Glow, which are equally as enjoyable and definitely worth watching.

Books & Film

Representation extends to books as well. With students recommending these to me: Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda, and Call Me By Your Name – the last three of which have been adapted into hugely popular films.

Other worth-while queer films include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Party Monster, Pride, Milk, Brokeback Mountain, Carol, Rent, and, of course, Paris Is Burning.

Music:

Music nowadays is also heavily influenced and populated by LGBTQ+ artists with Lil Nas X being one of the most recent success stories as the only ever artist to come out as gay whilst charting at #1. With his first single, ‘Old Town Road’ breaking the record of longest ever consecutive #1 previously belonging to gay ally Mariah Carey.

Other incredible mainstream queer artists that deserve your attention include Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Kevin Abstract, Sia, Troye Sivan, MNEK, Lady Gaga, Kim Petras, Years and Years, SOPHIE, Frank Ocean, Janelle Monáe, Sam Smith and many more.

With woman of the moment, Lizzo, quoted in a Teen Vogue interview as saying “I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing […] That’s why the colours for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow!”

Role models:

Are you looking to queer-ify your Instagram feed? Then look no further as I, with the help of some fellow Sussex students, recommend role models and influencers to follow online for daily inspiration.

Some accounts I personally follow include trans, deaf, genderqueer activist and actor Chella Man (@chellaman) who is due to play Jericho in DC’s Titans. I also adore and follow Laverne Cox (@lavernecox), gay actor Keiynan Lonsdale (@keiynanlonsdale) and, sexually fluid and deaf model Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) – all three of which are hugely inspiring activists in the community. I’d also recommend following the founder of Fruitcake magazine, Jamie Windust (@leopardprintelephant).

Sussex students I spoke to recommended these accounts for more LGBTQ+ inspiration: @adameli (co-founder of NYC based Voices 4), @jazzjennings_ (trans YouTuber), @alisonponthier (singer-songwriter), @pabllovittar (drag queen and singer) and @honeykiney (co-founder of The Pink Project).

At the end of the day, my biggest piece of advice to all LGBTQ+ students coming to Sussex for the first time or for those returning is that you must unleash yourself from the claustrophobic social shackles you’ve struggled with in the past and just try to enjoy your life to its fullest. Don’t let others bring you down. Own your identity through meeting queer peers or involving yourself in the LGBTQ+ community and be proud! You are loved and you are special so be yourself!

Song Recommendations:

Born This Way – Lady Gaga

I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

Valentino – Years & Years feat. MNEK

Feels Right – Carly Rae Jepsen feat. Electric Guest

Good As Hell – Lizzo

Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe

Sissy That Walk – RuPaul

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall

I Don’t Want It All – Kim Petras

Kiss – Prince

Girls Like Girls – Hayley Kiyoko

Lgbt – cupcakKe

Panini – Lil Nas X

Girls / Girls / Boys – Panic! At The Disco

Follow Your Arrow – Kacey Musgraves

Peach – Kevin Abstract