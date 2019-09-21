Student Bible to Uni Survival

Recent Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
997 views
997 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3186 views
3186 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1898 views
1898 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4034 views
4034 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1524 views
1524 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1494 views
1494 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1419 views
1419 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1370 views
1370 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1221 views
1221 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1169 views
1169 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
938 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1097 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1254 views
1254 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1189 views
1189 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1132 views
1132 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1125 views
1125 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1508 views
1508 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1272 views
1272 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1930 views
1930 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1518 views
1518 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2579 views
2579 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1254 views
1254 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1255 views
1255 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2172 views
2172 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1510 views
1510 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3805 views
3805 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1312 views
1312 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1445 views
1445 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1271 views
1271 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1191 views
1191 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1344 views
1344 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1410 views
1410 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3408 views1
3408 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration
Arts
116 views
116 views

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lara Antoine - September 21, 2019
169 Views
September 21, 2019

Student Bible to Uni Survival

Hello, hello, hello! The Badger would like to welcome our brand new Freshers as well as any and all returning students to Sussex for what will undoubtedly be an incredible year!

Freshers Week is here signalling the new academic year and the chance for us all to turn over a new leaf. So, we’ve centred our Freshers Edition around how to best inform all students with recommendations, guides, fascinating articles and our Societies section to ensure you make the most of your time at Sussex.

New students have – finally! – been released from the shackles of prior life whether dastardly A-levels or the work life or your ‘gap yaaahhh’ and have begun settling into your new home away from home. University presents an exciting chance for newbies to start afresh with new friends, a new location and a more refined focus on the subjects they are passionate about.

You, Freshers students, are in for the almighty treat that is studying at the University of Sussex and living 20 minutes from the centre of Brighton. Brighton is highly considered as one of the most exciting places to live in the UK with it’s beach plus its amazing venues, events and its multitude of cultures. No matter who you are or what you’re interested in, Brighton can cater for you.

A good way to start your journey as a new student is to throw yourself into whatever the University, the city and your fellow students have to offer. With the best way to get stuck in being through joining a few of Sussex’s amazing student societies – there are over 200!

This, of course, doesn’t just apply to our new students at Sussex. Our societies are open to all students so returning students from first year to masters should aim to get stuck in too. You never know what new friends you’ll meet or what new skills you’ll discover.

For an in depth insight into some of our best societies on offer check out the Societies pull-out section on pages 13 to 20 of our print edition. This pull-out also includes information on some thrilling Freshers Week events including the Rainbow Ball taking place on September 27 as well as featuring an entire listing of all the most important SU events this week!

 

This Freshers’ Edition of The Badger has been expertly curated to cover everything you’d need to know at the start of the academic year. We’re an entirely student run publication so trust me, we know all the best information and recommendations. You’d be a fool not to read it!

You can find this edition all over campus this Freshers’ week in locations including the Union Shop, Bramber House, Falmer House, Arts Cafe, the Library and in accommodation receptions/porters’ offices.

Our News Section this edition reports on important worldwide news from the Hong Kong protests to Boris’ Brexit as well as guides to our new SU Officer line-up and all the Freshers’ event highlights.

Whilst our Comment section debates whether the UK is ready to legalise marijuana and covers topics including Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ lawsuit and the Boris and Trump similarities.

The Features section, meanwhile, provides insights into what it’s like to be an LGBTQ+ student, an international student and a student dealing with mental health issues.

The Arts Section has fascinating reviews of this summer through music, brilliant TV such as Stranger Things 3 as well as the Edinburgh and Brighton Fringe festivals. Whilst also providing recommendations for book shops, opinion pieces on TV’s version of uni-life and how to get involved with drama on your doorstep.

Travel & Culture provides guides on how to be booze-free at university, how to easily settle away from home and even a student friendly recipe!

Whilst, Science & Technology gushes over otters and how to help them whilst also providing a handy guide on how to stay healthy at uni.

Finally, Sports runs through the Women’s World Cup, our amazing summer of sports and, even, how to get involved this year in all sorts of sporting societies!

So, delve deep into this edition as you acclimatise to Sussex whether for the first time or the third and get ready for the coming year – it’ll be fab!

If you want to get involved with The Badger visit our Freshers Fair stall on Monday 23 September or come along to our first Writers Meeting of the year on Friday 27 September in the Falmer House Common Room. We’re always looking for writers, photographers, proofreaders, designers and much more!

For more content, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

71146099_691807991298674_5328512190364254208_n

 

 

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
997 views
997 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3186 views
3186 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1898 views
1898 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4034 views
4034 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1524 views
1524 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1494 views
1494 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1419 views
1419 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1370 views
1370 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1221 views
1221 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1169 views
1169 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
938 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1097 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1254 views
1254 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1189 views
1189 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1132 views
1132 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1125 views
1125 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1508 views
1508 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1272 views
1272 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1930 views
1930 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1518 views
1518 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2579 views
2579 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1254 views
1254 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1255 views
1255 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2172 views
2172 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1510 views
1510 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3805 views
3805 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1312 views
1312 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1445 views
1445 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1271 views
1271 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1191 views
1191 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1344 views
1344 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1410 views
1410 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3408 views1
3408 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration
Arts
116 views
116 views

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lara Antoine - September 21, 2019
Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson
Artist Focus
236 views
236 views

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Elizabeth Richardson - September 17, 2019
Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton
Artist Focus
373 views
373 views

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Elizabeth Richardson - August 30, 2019
The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…
Campus News
1044 views
1044 views

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

Chris Ahjem - August 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
997 views
Music
997 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3186 views
Interview
3186 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1898 views
#CINECITY19
1898 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4034 views
Arts
4034 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1524 views
#CINECITY19
1524 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1494 views
Arts
1494 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1419 views
Arts
1419 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1370 views
Arts
1370 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1221 views
Arts
1221 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1169 views
Arts
1169 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
938 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
1097 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1254 views
Arts
1254 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1189 views
Arts
1189 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1132 views
Comment
1132 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1125 views
Arts
1125 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1508 views
Arts
1508 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1272 views
Film & Theatre
1272 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1930 views
Arts
1930 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1518 views
Campus News
1518 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2579 views
News
2579 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1254 views
Arts
1254 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1255 views
Interview
1255 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2172 views
Lifestyle
2172 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1510 views
Features
1510 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3805 views
Arts
3805 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
1312 views
News
1312 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1445 views
Arts
1445 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1271 views
Film & Theatre
1271 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1191 views
Sports
1191 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1344 views
Arts
1344 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1410 views
Arts
1410 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3408 views1
Campus News
3408 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration
Arts
116 views
Arts
116 views

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lara Antoine - September 21, 2019

On October 3, join Lord Apex, KEYAH/BLU, and CHUNK as next generation radio station, Platform B celebrate a year since launching on 105.5 FM. Returning this year,…

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson
Artist Focus
236 views
Artist Focus
236 views

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Elizabeth Richardson - September 17, 2019

This week Artist Focus spoke to Tyla Johnson, a recent Illustration graduate from the University of Brighton. Originally from just outside Cardiff, her artwork frequently explores her…

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton
Artist Focus
373 views
Artist Focus
373 views

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Elizabeth Richardson - August 30, 2019

Taylor Lyttleton is a London-based photographer who’s third year at Brighton University is just on the horizon. Taylor constantly strives to push the boundaries of digitisation in…

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…
Campus News
1044 views
Campus News
1044 views

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

Chris Ahjem - August 15, 2019

BBC Radio 1's iconic Annie Mac! The Badger can exclusively reveal that Irish DJ Annie Mac will be bringing her future sounds flair to the University of…

Put Yourself in the Picture at Fabrica Gallery this August
Arts
371 views
Arts
371 views

Put Yourself in the Picture at Fabrica Gallery this August

Chris Ahjem - August 11, 2019

Between academic years, many Sussex students find themselves meandering around Brighton: some working, some not. But why just meander when Brighton has so many stimulating cultural hubs…

Hong Kong: A Year Abroad
Features
844 views
Features
844 views

Hong Kong: A Year Abroad

katenewts - June 8, 2019

For many students, moving to university can feel like a big enough move as it is. But why stop there when you could go further? With the…

Music to Study To
Music
969 views
Music
969 views

Music to Study To

Hal Keelin - June 3, 2019

It's that time of the year again with exams brewing over the next few weeks. From film soundtracks to ambient albums, we pooled together some of our…

Honest Burgers: an honest review
Reviews
869 views
Reviews
869 views

Honest Burgers: an honest review

Jessica Hubbard - June 2, 2019

At Honest, students can get 30% off every Monday- Thursday, 14:30-17:00. The friendly staff at their Duke Street branch offered our editors a meal on them so…

Maisha live at Patterns review: the zenith of contemporary British jazz
Arts
891 views
Arts
891 views

Maisha live at Patterns review: the zenith of contemporary British jazz

Ketan Jha - May 29, 2019

If you were to line up the new stardom of British jazz and choose the most iconic artists, you might be forgiven for Maisha having escaped your…

Association Football: A History of the Game
Sports
578 views
Sports
578 views

Association Football: A History of the Game

James Cohen - May 22, 2019

By Jonny Garwood Now is the time to close the blinds on another season of joy and despair. Association football, often known simply by the Rugby School…

Why I’m a fan of Skating and you should be
News
646 views
News
646 views

Why I’m a fan of Skating and you should be

James Cohen - May 21, 2019

By Melissa White Everyone follows the ice skating championships at least a little bit - we’re all surprised by the precise movements and beautiful jumps the skaters…

“Booksmart” breathes fresh air into the coming of age genre
Arts
490 views
Arts
490 views

“Booksmart” breathes fresh air into the coming of age genre

Olek Młyński - May 21, 2019

It is almost impossible to say something new in the genre of coming-of-age films. They always inevitably need to tick all of the usual boxes: the protagonist…

Racism: Why is it still an issue in football?
Sports
529 views
Sports
529 views

Racism: Why is it still an issue in football?

James Cohen - May 20, 2019

The seemingly perpetual battle with racism within football, somehow took a turn for the worst in the past few weeks with several instances highlighting the severity of…

Leeds United: Risen from the Ashes?
Sports
633 views
Sports
633 views

Leeds United: Risen from the Ashes?

James Cohen - May 19, 2019

By Jonny Garwood Formed in 1919, Leeds United FC is a club with a long, vibrant and tangled history. Supporters will know the club for its historic…

Tottenham Hotspur: New Stadium, New Era?
Sports
847 views
Sports
847 views

Tottenham Hotspur: New Stadium, New Era?

James Cohen - May 19, 2019

By Jonny Garwood This week could not get much better for Tottenham Hotspur fans. After moving into the revamped White Hart Lane with a thrilling opening ceremony,…

A Pole Dancing Marathon: My Training Diary
News
506 views
News
506 views

A Pole Dancing Marathon: My Training Diary

Jonny Garwood - May 18, 2019

When I first contemplated pole, in my head it was a space for thin people. People who had danced before, could do incredible feats and only wore…

In Conversation with Maisha
Arts
626 views
Arts
626 views

In Conversation with Maisha

Alex Leissle - May 18, 2019

It is no understatement to say that Maisha are one of the hottest new outfits in Jazz, comprised of some of the most in-demand instrumentalists from the…

The Great Escape – Day 3: Truly impressive weekend comes to an end
Arts
757 views
Arts
757 views

The Great Escape – Day 3: Truly impressive weekend comes to an end

Alex Leissle - May 13, 2019

The final day at The Great Escape was notably quieter that those that preceded, nevertheless the turn out for most venues came close to capacity. Wrestling with…

The Great Escape – Day 2: Foals and Girl In Red take weekend to higher planes
Arts
841 views
Arts
841 views

The Great Escape – Day 2: Foals and Girl In Red take weekend to higher planes

Alex Leissle - May 12, 2019

The second day at The Great Escape was hailed in with sun rays beaming down over the city. Buzzing with vibrancy, The Great Escape really found its…

The Great Escape – Day 1: Brighton’s weekend of new music begins in style
Music
973 views
Music
973 views

The Great Escape – Day 1: Brighton’s weekend of new music begins in style

Lara Antoine - May 11, 2019

It is that time of year again, as the masses descend on Brighton for festivities, infrequently good weather and the full musical experience the city provides. The…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
997 views
997 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3186 views
3186 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1898 views
1898 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4034 views
4034 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1524 views
1524 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1494 views
1494 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1419 views
1419 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1370 views
1370 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1221 views
1221 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1169 views
1169 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
938 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1097 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1254 views
1254 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1189 views
1189 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1132 views
1132 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1125 views
1125 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1508 views
1508 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1272 views
1272 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1930 views
1930 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1518 views
1518 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2579 views
2579 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1254 views
1254 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1255 views
1255 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2172 views
2172 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1510 views
1510 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3805 views
3805 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1312 views
1312 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1445 views
1445 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1271 views
1271 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1191 views
1191 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1344 views
1344 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1410 views
1410 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3408 views1
3408 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration
Arts
116 views
116 views

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lara Antoine - September 21, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

September 17, 2019
Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

August 30, 2019
The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

August 15, 2019
Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Campus News

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

Arts

Put Yourself in the Picture at Fabrica Gallery this August

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Campus News

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

Arts

Put Yourself in the Picture at Fabrica Gallery this August

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks