Student Bible to Uni Survival

Hello, hello, hello! The Badger would like to welcome our brand new Freshers as well as any and all returning students to Sussex for what will undoubtedly be an incredible year!

Freshers Week is here signalling the new academic year and the chance for us all to turn over a new leaf. So, we’ve centred our Freshers Edition around how to best inform all students with recommendations, guides, fascinating articles and our Societies section to ensure you make the most of your time at Sussex.

New students have – finally! – been released from the shackles of prior life whether dastardly A-levels or the work life or your ‘gap yaaahhh’ and have begun settling into your new home away from home. University presents an exciting chance for newbies to start afresh with new friends, a new location and a more refined focus on the subjects they are passionate about.

You, Freshers students, are in for the almighty treat that is studying at the University of Sussex and living 20 minutes from the centre of Brighton. Brighton is highly considered as one of the most exciting places to live in the UK with it’s beach plus its amazing venues, events and its multitude of cultures. No matter who you are or what you’re interested in, Brighton can cater for you.

A good way to start your journey as a new student is to throw yourself into whatever the University, the city and your fellow students have to offer. With the best way to get stuck in being through joining a few of Sussex’s amazing student societies – there are over 200!

This, of course, doesn’t just apply to our new students at Sussex. Our societies are open to all students so returning students from first year to masters should aim to get stuck in too. You never know what new friends you’ll meet or what new skills you’ll discover.

For an in depth insight into some of our best societies on offer check out the Societies pull-out section on pages 13 to 20 of our print edition. This pull-out also includes information on some thrilling Freshers Week events including the Rainbow Ball taking place on September 27 as well as featuring an entire listing of all the most important SU events this week!

This Freshers’ Edition of The Badger has been expertly curated to cover everything you’d need to know at the start of the academic year. We’re an entirely student run publication so trust me, we know all the best information and recommendations. You’d be a fool not to read it!

You can find this edition all over campus this Freshers’ week in locations including the Union Shop, Bramber House, Falmer House, Arts Cafe, the Library and in accommodation receptions/porters’ offices.

Our News Section this edition reports on important worldwide news from the Hong Kong protests to Boris’ Brexit as well as guides to our new SU Officer line-up and all the Freshers’ event highlights.

Whilst our Comment section debates whether the UK is ready to legalise marijuana and covers topics including Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ lawsuit and the Boris and Trump similarities.

The Features section, meanwhile, provides insights into what it’s like to be an LGBTQ+ student, an international student and a student dealing with mental health issues.

The Arts Section has fascinating reviews of this summer through music, brilliant TV such as Stranger Things 3 as well as the Edinburgh and Brighton Fringe festivals. Whilst also providing recommendations for book shops, opinion pieces on TV’s version of uni-life and how to get involved with drama on your doorstep.

Travel & Culture provides guides on how to be booze-free at university, how to easily settle away from home and even a student friendly recipe!

Whilst, Science & Technology gushes over otters and how to help them whilst also providing a handy guide on how to stay healthy at uni.

Finally, Sports runs through the Women’s World Cup, our amazing summer of sports and, even, how to get involved this year in all sorts of sporting societies!

So, delve deep into this edition as you acclimatise to Sussex whether for the first time or the third and get ready for the coming year – it’ll be fab!

If you want to get involved with The Badger visit our Freshers Fair stall on Monday 23 September or come along to our first Writers Meeting of the year on Friday 27 September in the Falmer House Common Room. We’re always looking for writers, photographers, proofreaders, designers and much more!

For more content, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.