Preview: Inhaler at Komedia
With a heady mix of guitar, indie drum beats, and the silvery tones of their distinct vocalist, Inhaler are taking the indie scene by storm. Rocking venues up and down the country, playing to overflowing festival tents, audiences have been left gasping for air.
Now, it’s Brighton’s turn.
On October 7, Inhaler are set to take the stage at Komedia, playing their newly released single, Ice Cream Sundae, as well as their two million streamed sensation, My Honest Face, and, It Won’t Always Be Like This. Their songs have connected with thousands of fans, inspired by artists like The Stone Roses, Joy Division, Depeche Mode, and the Cure. Their popularity has placed them on par with such bands as the 1975 and Catfish and the Bottlemen.
Consisting of Elijah Hewson on vocals and guitar, Josh Jenkinson, guitarist, Robert Keating on bass and Ryan McMahon’s drums, the band’s success is relatively recent. Speaking of the moment they realised they’d made it big, the band recall their set at Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival. The band turned up in Hewson’s car, with no crew, only to find a packed tent waiting for them to play.
“That was the moment we were like, ‘We can do this’” says Josh Jenkinson, guitarist.
“I want to ride this thing until the wheels come off’” singer Elijah Hewson adds.
The band are set to take Brighton, and the music industry, by storm. Their songs will flow out of Komedia and echo through the Laines.
Keep an ear out. They’re sure to be big.
