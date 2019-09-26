Preview: Inhaler at Komedia

Recent Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1013 views
1013 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3203 views
3203 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1918 views
1918 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4070 views
4070 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1536 views
1536 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1507 views
1507 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1435 views
1435 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1384 views
1384 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1246 views
1246 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1191 views
1191 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
954 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1115 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1276 views
1276 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1213 views
1213 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1154 views
1154 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1138 views
1138 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1533 views
1533 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1291 views
1291 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1950 views
1950 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1546 views
1546 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2597 views
2597 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1263 views
1263 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1265 views
1265 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2199 views
2199 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1523 views
1523 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3837 views
3837 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1330 views
1330 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1460 views
1460 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1298 views
1298 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1213 views
1213 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1361 views
1361 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1436 views
1436 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3444 views1
3444 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia
News
171 views
171 views

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

beccabashford14 - September 24, 2019
32 Views
September 26, 2019

Preview: Inhaler at Komedia

With a heady mix of guitar, indie drum beats, and the silvery tones of their distinct vocalist, Inhaler are taking the indie scene by storm. Rocking venues up and down the country, playing to overflowing festival tents, audiences have been left gasping for air.

Now, it’s Brighton’s turn.

On October 7, Inhaler are set to take the stage at Komedia, playing their newly released single, Ice Cream Sundae, as well as their two million streamed sensation, My Honest Face, and, It Won’t Always Be Like This. Their songs have connected with thousands of fans, inspired by artists like The Stone Roses, Joy Division, Depeche Mode, and the Cure. Their popularity has placed them on par with such bands as the 1975 and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Consisting of Elijah Hewson on vocals and guitar, Josh Jenkinson, guitarist, Robert Keating on bass and Ryan McMahon’s drums, the band’s success is relatively recent. Speaking of the moment they realised they’d made it big, the band recall their set at Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival. The band turned up in Hewson’s car, with no crew, only to find a packed tent waiting for them to play.

“That was the moment we were like, ‘We can do this’” says Josh Jenkinson, guitarist.

“I want to ride this thing until the wheels come off’” singer Elijah Hewson adds.

The band are set to take Brighton, and the music industry, by storm. Their songs will flow out of Komedia and echo through the Laines.

Keep an ear out. They’re sure to be big.

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1013 views
1013 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3203 views
3203 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1918 views
1918 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4070 views
4070 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1536 views
1536 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1507 views
1507 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1435 views
1435 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1384 views
1384 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1246 views
1246 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1191 views
1191 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
954 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1115 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1276 views
1276 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1213 views
1213 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1154 views
1154 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1138 views
1138 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1533 views
1533 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1291 views
1291 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1950 views
1950 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1546 views
1546 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2597 views
2597 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1263 views
1263 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1265 views
1265 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2199 views
2199 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1523 views
1523 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3837 views
3837 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1330 views
1330 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1460 views
1460 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1298 views
1298 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1213 views
1213 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1361 views
1361 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1436 views
1436 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3444 views1
3444 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia
News
171 views
171 views

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

beccabashford14 - September 24, 2019
Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration
Arts
164 views
164 views

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lara Antoine - September 21, 2019
Student Bible to Uni Survival
Freshers 2019
262 views
262 views

Student Bible to Uni Survival

Chris Ahjem - September 21, 2019
Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson
Artist Focus
258 views
258 views

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Elizabeth Richardson - September 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1013 views
Music
1013 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3203 views
Interview
3203 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1918 views
#CINECITY19
1918 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4070 views
Arts
4070 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1536 views
#CINECITY19
1536 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1507 views
Arts
1507 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1435 views
Arts
1435 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1384 views
Arts
1384 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1246 views
Arts
1246 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1191 views
Arts
1191 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
954 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
1115 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1276 views
Arts
1276 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1213 views
Arts
1213 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1154 views
Comment
1154 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1138 views
Arts
1138 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1533 views
Arts
1533 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1291 views
Film & Theatre
1291 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1950 views
Arts
1950 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1546 views
Campus News
1546 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2597 views
News
2597 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1263 views
Arts
1263 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1265 views
Interview
1265 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2199 views
Lifestyle
2199 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1523 views
Features
1523 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3837 views
Arts
3837 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
1330 views
News
1330 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1460 views
Arts
1460 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1298 views
Film & Theatre
1298 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1213 views
Sports
1213 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1361 views
Arts
1361 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1436 views
Arts
1436 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3444 views1
Campus News
3444 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia
News
171 views
News
171 views

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

beccabashford14 - September 24, 2019

Girls Against, a local collective collective who campaign against sexual harassment and assault at live music events, are hosting an event this Friday at the Komedia which…

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration
Arts
164 views
Arts
164 views

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lara Antoine - September 21, 2019

On October 3, join Lord Apex, KEYAH/BLU, and CHUNK as next generation radio station, Platform B celebrate a year since launching on 105.5 FM. Returning this year,…

Student Bible to Uni Survival
Freshers 2019
262 views
Freshers 2019
262 views

Student Bible to Uni Survival

Chris Ahjem - September 21, 2019

Hello, hello, hello! The Badger would like to welcome our brand new Freshers as well as any and all returning students to Sussex for what will undoubtedly…

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson
Artist Focus
258 views
Artist Focus
258 views

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Elizabeth Richardson - September 17, 2019

This week Artist Focus spoke to Tyla Johnson, a recent Illustration graduate from the University of Brighton. Originally from just outside Cardiff, her artwork frequently explores her…

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton
Artist Focus
396 views
Artist Focus
396 views

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Elizabeth Richardson - August 30, 2019

Taylor Lyttleton is a London-based photographer who’s third year at Brighton University is just on the horizon. Taylor constantly strives to push the boundaries of digitisation in…

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…
Campus News
1066 views
Campus News
1066 views

The Sussex Festival 2019 Headliner is…

Chris Ahjem - August 15, 2019

BBC Radio 1's iconic Annie Mac! The Badger can exclusively reveal that Irish DJ Annie Mac will be bringing her future sounds flair to the University of…

Put Yourself in the Picture at Fabrica Gallery this August
Arts
389 views
Arts
389 views

Put Yourself in the Picture at Fabrica Gallery this August

Chris Ahjem - August 11, 2019

Between academic years, many Sussex students find themselves meandering around Brighton: some working, some not. But why just meander when Brighton has so many stimulating cultural hubs…

Hong Kong: A Year Abroad
Features
865 views
Features
865 views

Hong Kong: A Year Abroad

katenewts - June 8, 2019

For many students, moving to university can feel like a big enough move as it is. But why stop there when you could go further? With the…

Music to Study To
Music
1001 views
Music
1001 views

Music to Study To

Hal Keelin - June 3, 2019

It's that time of the year again with exams brewing over the next few weeks. From film soundtracks to ambient albums, we pooled together some of our…

Honest Burgers: an honest review
Reviews
880 views
Reviews
880 views

Honest Burgers: an honest review

Jessica Hubbard - June 2, 2019

At Honest, students can get 30% off every Monday- Thursday, 14:30-17:00. The friendly staff at their Duke Street branch offered our editors a meal on them so…

Maisha live at Patterns review: the zenith of contemporary British jazz
Arts
912 views
Arts
912 views

Maisha live at Patterns review: the zenith of contemporary British jazz

Ketan Jha - May 29, 2019

If you were to line up the new stardom of British jazz and choose the most iconic artists, you might be forgiven for Maisha having escaped your…

Association Football: A History of the Game
Sports
594 views
Sports
594 views

Association Football: A History of the Game

James Cohen - May 22, 2019

By Jonny Garwood Now is the time to close the blinds on another season of joy and despair. Association football, often known simply by the Rugby School…

Why I’m a fan of Skating and you should be
News
651 views
News
651 views

Why I’m a fan of Skating and you should be

James Cohen - May 21, 2019

By Melissa White Everyone follows the ice skating championships at least a little bit - we’re all surprised by the precise movements and beautiful jumps the skaters…

“Booksmart” breathes fresh air into the coming of age genre
Arts
502 views
Arts
502 views

“Booksmart” breathes fresh air into the coming of age genre

Olek Młyński - May 21, 2019

It is almost impossible to say something new in the genre of coming-of-age films. They always inevitably need to tick all of the usual boxes: the protagonist…

Racism: Why is it still an issue in football?
Sports
537 views
Sports
537 views

Racism: Why is it still an issue in football?

James Cohen - May 20, 2019

The seemingly perpetual battle with racism within football, somehow took a turn for the worst in the past few weeks with several instances highlighting the severity of…

Leeds United: Risen from the Ashes?
Sports
638 views
Sports
638 views

Leeds United: Risen from the Ashes?

James Cohen - May 19, 2019

By Jonny Garwood Formed in 1919, Leeds United FC is a club with a long, vibrant and tangled history. Supporters will know the club for its historic…

Tottenham Hotspur: New Stadium, New Era?
Sports
852 views
Sports
852 views

Tottenham Hotspur: New Stadium, New Era?

James Cohen - May 19, 2019

By Jonny Garwood This week could not get much better for Tottenham Hotspur fans. After moving into the revamped White Hart Lane with a thrilling opening ceremony,…

A Pole Dancing Marathon: My Training Diary
News
513 views
News
513 views

A Pole Dancing Marathon: My Training Diary

Jonny Garwood - May 18, 2019

When I first contemplated pole, in my head it was a space for thin people. People who had danced before, could do incredible feats and only wore…

In Conversation with Maisha
Arts
637 views
Arts
637 views

In Conversation with Maisha

Alex Leissle - May 18, 2019

It is no understatement to say that Maisha are one of the hottest new outfits in Jazz, comprised of some of the most in-demand instrumentalists from the…

The Great Escape – Day 3: Truly impressive weekend comes to an end
Arts
764 views
Arts
764 views

The Great Escape – Day 3: Truly impressive weekend comes to an end

Alex Leissle - May 13, 2019

The final day at The Great Escape was notably quieter that those that preceded, nevertheless the turn out for most venues came close to capacity. Wrestling with…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1013 views
1013 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3203 views
3203 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1918 views
1918 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4070 views
4070 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1536 views
1536 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1507 views
1507 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1435 views
1435 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1384 views
1384 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1246 views
1246 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1191 views
1191 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
954 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1115 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1276 views
1276 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1213 views
1213 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1154 views
1154 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1138 views
1138 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1533 views
1533 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1291 views
1291 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1950 views
1950 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1546 views
1546 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2597 views
2597 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1263 views
1263 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1265 views
1265 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2199 views
2199 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1523 views
1523 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3837 views
3837 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1330 views
1330 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1460 views
1460 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1298 views
1298 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1213 views
1213 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1361 views
1361 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1436 views
1436 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3444 views1
3444 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia
News
171 views
171 views

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

beccabashford14 - September 24, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

September 21, 2019
Student Bible to Uni Survival

Student Bible to Uni Survival

September 21, 2019
Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

September 17, 2019
Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

News

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

Arts

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Freshers 2019

Student Bible to Uni Survival

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

News

‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

Arts

Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

Freshers 2019

Student Bible to Uni Survival

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Tyla Johnson

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Taylor Lyttleton

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks