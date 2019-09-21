Lord Apex to headline Platform B celebration

On October 3, join Lord Apex, KEYAH/BLU, and CHUNK as next generation radio station, Platform B celebrate a year since launching on 105.5 FM.

Returning this year, in collaboration with local hip-hop label NDPNDNTS. Green Door Store will be bringing you some of the biggest underground artists in the South East.

Headlining will be West-London rapper Lord Apex performing tracks from his upcoming album ‘The Elevated And Elusive’. He’s no stranger to Brighton always bringing a buzz with him – definitely not one to miss.

Joining him will be KEYAH/BLU returning to Brighton after her set at The Great Escape earlier this year. Having just released her latest track ‘Til Bliss’, which was produced by NDPNDNTS’ Changing Currents. KEYAH/BLU is likely to kick things off with a captivating, dark yet enticing performance.

Shifting to a genre that seems to be taking over Brighton, jazz and funk band CHUNK will also be headlining. Bringing a unique taste to the night, the multi-talented CHUNK will be performing tracks from their debut EP.

Doors open at 7. You can purchase tickets via DICE.