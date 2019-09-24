‘Girls Against’ to host safe space night at Komedia

Girls Against, a local collective collective who campaign against sexual harassment and assault at live music events, are hosting an event this Friday at the Komedia which is not to be missed.

If you haven’t heard of Girls Against before, you should find them on social media as soon as possible! Founded by Sussex student Bea Bennister in 2015, Girls Against seeks to highlight the problem of sexual assault and harassment that is plaguing the music industry. Run by a group of young, intersectional feminists, Girls Against campaign to make live music events a safe space for all to enjoy, and focus particularly on ensuring that staff and security go through the appropriate training to better deal with instances of assault.

They are hosting an event this Friday at the Komedia – from 11pm until 3am – in collaboration with Materials. Materials are a “multi-genre events collective that has a passion for pushing eclectic lineups, across sounds, genres and genders, using their platform as a means to encourage conversations about serious issues”. The event will feature a wide range of provisions which ensure the event lives up to its name: “PARTY IN THE NAME OF SAFETY”.

Girls Against and Materials have joined forces to provide the following features:

The Safe Space Room: This is a new feature of Girls Against events, but certainly an important one. The Safe Space room is a “… separate, intimate room in the venue which people can use if they feel unsafe or overwhelmed at any point of the night”. The Wall of Consent: At the Girls Against stall, attendees will have the option to write a what consent means to them on a public wall, encouraging better conversation and understanding around the idea of consent. Disclosure Jar: Also featured on the stall is the disclosure jar, which offers attendees the chance to anonymously disclose their experiences of sexual assault. The jar will not be opened or read, but rather seeks to highlight the how common sexual assault is in the music industry. Madras with Manners: £2 of the proceeds from every purchase of this drink will be donated to ‘Good Night Out’, an organisation who “…deliver an accreditation programme to licensed premises and engage with them to better understand, respond to, and ultimately prevent sexual harassment in their spaces”.

These four brilliant ideas, and so much more, make this Girls Against x Materials night one of the most unique, forward thinking, and progressive nights in Brighton. An added bonus? The event features sets from Mina and Simo Cell!

If you want to know more about Girls Against’s journey, their mission, values, and plans for future events, The Badger will be running a feature in the next edition – so keep your eyes peeled.

You can purchase tickets to the event via the Girls Against Facebook page.