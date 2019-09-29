Essential resources to stay safe at Sussex

By Becca Bashford, News Editor.

YMCA SAFE SPACE – 07590 229897

If you’re feeling vulnerable because of alcohol or drugs use, if you’ve lost your friends or you’re unable to get home, even if you just need a phone charger or some water – YMCA Safe Space is there to help.

Where?

St Paul’s Church, West Street, Brighton.

When?

Friday and Saturday 11:30pm – 4am, all ages.

THE RAINBOW HUB – 01273 675445

The Hub is a LGBTQIA+ focused network that can provide emergency help and information to those in need, as well as also being a third-party report site.

Where?

93 St James’ Street, Brighton.

When?

Tuesday – Friday 12pm – 8pm, Monday and Saturday 12pm – 6pm, Sunday closed.

Switchboard Trans Survivors Drop-In

The Trans Survivors Drop-In provides a safe space for trans and non-binary people who have experienced violence, crime and/or abuse. It is run by trans and non-binary peer facilitators.

Where?

Rainbow Hub, St James’ Street, Brighton, BN2 1TP.

When?

7pm – 9pm, last Wednesday of the month.

SURVIVORS NETWORK – 01273 720110 (Wednesdays 7pm – 9pm)

Rape and sexual assault crisis centre which offers a variety of services, including but not limited to: counselling, drop ins, confidential helplines, ISVA Services, and support for male survivors.

Where?

6A Pavilion Buildings, Brighton.

GOOD NIGHT OWLS – call student taxis on 01273 204060 and quote ‘Good Night Sussex’

The SU have teamed up with Brighton & Hove Radio Cabs to provide a service which means you can get home safely ‘from City to Sleep’ without any money, as long as you have your Sussex student card or can provide other relevant information showing you are a Sussex Student.

BRIGHTON SHAC (SEXUAL HEALTH AND CONTRACEPTION SERVICES)

A free, confidential service offering access to emergency contraception and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), as well as contraception, STI screenings and LGBTQ+ specific resources.

Where?

Brighton SHAC have three different sites across the city that offer ‘walk in and wait services’, you can find them on Morley Street, at the Claude Nicol Centre, and at Wish Park Surgery.

Emergency contact numbers: