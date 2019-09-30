Drama on your doorstep

Sussex university is awash with numerous societies in regard to theatre; Musical Theatre (SMuTS), Ballet and Performing Arts Group are all societies that new and returning students can get involved with alike. Amongst these, Sussex University Drama Society (SUDS), stands out as one of the iconic drama groups operating at Sussex University. SUDS is ideal for any student interested in the world of theatre, whether that be acting, directing, producing or teching. After their sell-out production of A Clockwork Orange last year it is no surprise they intend to take a show to the ACCA as well as hopefully appearing at the Brighton Fringe. Putting on up to six plays a term along with showcases and socials, this group is always grateful for a fresh talent and a helpful pair of hands. According to SUDS society president auditions are ‘fun, informal and far from intimidating’, so get involved! Auditions will be during freshers week on the 25th– 27thof September for SUDS, as well as the committee, alongside other theatre societies, appearing at the freshers fair this year. They hope to meet many of you there!

Jessica Hake – Theatre Editor