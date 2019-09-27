Schools to offer bursaries for language courses

Chris Harding, our Undergraduate Education Officer, has fulfilled one of his most impressive manifesto pledges by ensuring that bursaries will be offered to students for language courses.

Twenty six bursaries will be now be offered to students to enrol in extra-curricular language courses. A wide range of schools across Sussex have agreed to offer full bursaries to students within their schools, offering students the opportunity to learn Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, British Sign Language and much more.

The following schools have signed up to offer bursaries to their students:

Global Studies

Maths and Physical Sciences (MPS)

Education and Social Work (ESW)

English

History, Art History and Philosophy (HAHP) Engineering and Informatics

Sussex Centre for Language Studies (SCLS)

Media, Film and Music (MFM)

Law, Politics and Sociology (LPS)

* the Foundation Year school have agreed to two bursaries.

Students can apply by sending a short personal statement about why they want to learn a language. The bursaries are especially intended for students from BAME, International, Faith Communities, liberation groups and other marginalised student communities – however all students will be considered.

Chris said:

“It’s been amazing that so many schools are happy to sign up and fund bursaries for students to do open language courses. The courses offer a great opportunity for students to expand their skills and learn something they may not be able to in their subject studies. We’ve already received lots of applications, which highlights how important this is for students.”

The courses, offered by the Sussex Centre for Languages Studies, cost up to £235 each. Successful applicants will be offered access to the courses for free.

The sessions begin on the 7th of October, and there are lunchtime and evening slots available to make it accessible to a wider range of students.

Applications open on the 1st of October at 12pm, so act fast if think this opportunity is for you! You must send your statement to natalie.s@sussexstudent.com.