5 alternative campus study spaces

During term time, it can often be difficult to find a study space on campus, especially during the lead up to exams and assessment periods. Although the library is the first point of call for most students, it is usually very busy during peak times, and it can be impossible to find somewhere to sit. For those of you looking for somewhere different to study on campus this September, we have selected 5 alternative spaces that will suit your study needs.

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts – café bar

The café bar at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) provides a beautiful haven from the noise and chaos of campus life. With high ceilings, plants, and lots of natural light, the ACCA café is perfect for those looking for a quiet coffee with a beautiful view. The café is open from 08:30 to 18:00 during term time, and offers a range of dishes including vegetarian and vegan options.

Library basement

The library basement remains an undiscovered gem even for returning students. This might be because the stairs to the basement are concealed from view next to the careers centre, so they are easy to overlook. The basement itself has lots of desk space and a large collection of journals. If you are looking for somewhere quiet within the library itself, this is the perfect spot.

Dhaba Café

If you prefer to do your work in cafés, the Dhaba Café is a great spot in the centre of campus, without the noise and chaos of Falmer Bar and Room 76. The Dhaba Café is situated on the ground floor of the Arts C building, and offers a large selection of freshly prepared dishes. Open from 09:00-16:00, the café is a great option for those looking to grab a bite to eat whilst getting some work done in between lectures.

Silverstone study space

Situated on the top floor of the Silverstone building, this study space boasts vending machines and hot and cold water. With a range of different seating set-ups, this space is perfect for those who prefer working away from the bustle of a café environment, without having to resort to the library. The room has been recently modernised, and provides a quiet space for those of you who wish to work in peace.

Arts Piazza Café

The Arts Piazza Café, located at the front of the Arts A building, is a great spot for those wanting to meet a friend to discuss a project, or to sit and do some reading before class over a coffee. Open weekdays from 08:00-18:00, this café is also very central, and is a perfect study spot for those in between lectures. Although it can sometimes get very busy, if you come early in the morning it can be a great alternative study spot with ample table space and natural light.