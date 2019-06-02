Honest Burgers: an honest review

At Honest, students can get 30% off every Monday- Thursday, 14:30-17:00. The friendly staff at their Duke Street branch offered our editors a meal on them so we could spread the word about their food.

Honest Burgers has branches in London, Reading, Bristol, Cambridge, Brighton and Manchester. At first google, the Brighton restaurant looked a bit ‘pokey’ to me; a nightmare for any self-conscious eaters who aren’t fans of crowds. However, the Duke Street branch has plenty of upstairs and downstairs seating, does not feel cramped, and has quirky decoration to boot.

The chain is “inspired by great British produce” with Duke Street being no exception; a poster on the wall informed me that the spuds used in the crispy, rosemary fries were from a farm down the road.

A burger restaurant may not be the first thing that springs to mind when looking for plant-based food but Honest Burgers has several options. Both of us opted for the vegetarian fritter which left us feeling very full indeed. The fritters were fresh, loaded with fillings, and had a little kick.

The onion rings are something to behold as they are the size of my hand! Although a little greasy, they were definitely enjoyable and, let’s face it, fried food is fried food. Drink options include a range of fresh cocktails and concoctions using misshapen fruit that may be rejected or wasted elsewhere. Fresh, homemade lemonade and local beers are also on offer.

If you’re looking for variety and a drawn-out, ‘sit-down’ meal, Honest may not be the place for you; as the name suggests, they serve burgers and only burgers. Owing to the fast and attentive service, the Duke St. branch would be a great place to have a filling meal before a night out, before catching a film or while catching up with friends.

Honest Burgers Duke Street is also running a charity event on June 5, 11:30-16:30. Guests are invited to enjoy a meal but won’t be given the bill! Instead, diners will ‘pay-as-they-feel’ by placing their money in an honesty box. After a vote on their Facebook page, Honest Burgers customers chose to donate proceeds to three charities: Sussex Homeless Support, RISE UK and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity. You can RSVP for the event here.