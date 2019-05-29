Maisha live at Patterns review: the zenith of contemporary British jazz
If you were to line up the new stardom of British jazz and choose the most iconic artists, you might be forgiven for Maisha having escaped your view. For one, they are newcomers of sorts, having only realised their debut album There is A Place in at the end of last year. Their sound — a melange of Sun-ra, Alice Coltrane, and that ineffable synthesis of of virtuosic instrumentalists that anyone who has seen a live performance from artists signed to Brownswood Records will find familiar — is not at first brush especially distinctive.
See Maisha live, however, and this will change swiftly. Despite their concert spanning just four songs and an extended introduction, Maisha’s performance at Patterns comprised some of the most prolific contemporary jazz numbers that Brighton has ever seen.
Instrumental solos abound in Maisha’s indulgent music. Just 10 minutes into their performance, the audience was lost in the gyre of an extended double bass solo from Twm Dylan; and this was followed in kind by masterful displays from bandleader/drummer Jake Long and percussionist Tim Doyle. The percussion solos and duos, in their intricacy, improvisational zeal, and propensity to linger, outdid even the explosive and elaborate work found on their debut live album, Welcome to a New Welcome. It is somewhat regrettable that keys player Amane Suganami was not present, though his replacement dutifully blended into the mix — several concertgoers did not notice his absence until it was brought up.
The melange of musical styles in There is A Place eludes easy classification, but even the finer points of Maisha’s busy sound make their way into live performance. Guitarist Shirley Tetteh, for example, eschews the aqueous, buttery and treble-forward guitar tones familiar in the work of contemporary nu-jazz phenoms Tom Misch for a rather more recessed sound. Her tone, which would sit comfortably with jazz session players like Brent Mason, is matched by what seems at first like a relatively conservative playing style. As the concert progresses, ample solo opportunities reveal a versatile and omnivorous style, perhaps inspired more by Django and Joe Pass than modern production trends.
Though Maisha graced Patterns with just five songs, largely from There is a Place, their set lasted just over 70 minutes. This was a delight for jazz aficionados in the crowd; long tracks and recurring themes allowed Maisha to demonstrate a truly formidable dynamic range, which is no easy task with this many musicians. Patterns was an ideal venue — a number of less ambulatory audience members could comfortably watch from a raised platform at the back of the venue, while eagers youngsters could move around the front of the stage without issue .
Maisha is in many ways the zenith of contemporary British jazz. Ruthlessly talented, judicious in their displays of virtuosity, and — perhaps unexpectedly — eminently danceable, they are not to be missed for anyone remotely interested in this burgeoning scene.
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Why I’m a fan of Skating and you should beJames Cohen - May 21, 2019
“Booksmart” breathes fresh air into the coming of age genreOlek Młyński - May 21, 2019
Racism: Why is it still an issue in football?James Cohen - May 20, 2019
Join the Badger Team Apply today!
Latest Posts
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…
Full Discussion with Little Green PigKate Dennett - November 12, 2018
We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…
CINECITY Opening Night: The FavouriteEmma Nay - November 11, 2018
I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…
Poets Wow Crowds at The HauntAlice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…
Brighton and BeyondRachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus farSabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common GroundHal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…
Johnny English Fails to Strike AgainAlice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…
Sexual assault in the US governmentTom Robinson - October 17, 2018
“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…
What’s ACCA-ning?Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…
Review: Journeying with Grace NicholsKate Dennett - October 12, 2018
In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set. The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…
University of Sussex Joins Libraries WeekKate Dennett - October 6, 2018
This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and RuinAlex Leissle - October 4, 2018
The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…
Why we should all embrace dragChris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…
Brighton Needs You!Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…
Books Every Fresher Should ReadAnonymous - September 19, 2018
Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…
France in Fine FettleAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…
Dive into Brightonian CultureSorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…
Association Football: A History of the GameJames Cohen - May 22, 2019
By Jonny Garwood Now is the time to close the blinds on another season of joy and despair. Association football, often known simply by the Rugby School…
Why I’m a fan of Skating and you should beJames Cohen - May 21, 2019
By Melissa White Everyone follows the ice skating championships at least a little bit - we’re all surprised by the precise movements and beautiful jumps the skaters…
“Booksmart” breathes fresh air into the coming of age genreOlek Młyński - May 21, 2019
It is almost impossible to say something new in the genre of coming-of-age films. They always inevitably need to tick all of the usual boxes: the protagonist…
Racism: Why is it still an issue in football?James Cohen - May 20, 2019
The seemingly perpetual battle with racism within football, somehow took a turn for the worst in the past few weeks with several instances highlighting the severity of…
Leeds United: Risen from the Ashes?James Cohen - May 19, 2019
By Jonny Garwood Formed in 1919, Leeds United FC is a club with a long, vibrant and tangled history. Supporters will know the club for its historic…
Tottenham Hotspur: New Stadium, New Era?James Cohen - May 19, 2019
By Jonny Garwood This week could not get much better for Tottenham Hotspur fans. After moving into the revamped White Hart Lane with a thrilling opening ceremony,…
A Pole Dancing Marathon: My Training DiaryJonny Garwood - May 18, 2019
When I first contemplated pole, in my head it was a space for thin people. People who had danced before, could do incredible feats and only wore…
In Conversation with MaishaAlex Leissle - May 18, 2019
It is no understatement to say that Maisha are one of the hottest new outfits in Jazz, comprised of some of the most in-demand instrumentalists from the…
The Great Escape – Day 3: Truly impressive weekend comes to an endAlex Leissle - May 13, 2019
The final day at The Great Escape was notably quieter that those that preceded, nevertheless the turn out for most venues came close to capacity. Wrestling with…
The Great Escape – Day 2: Foals and Girl In Red take weekend to higher planesAlex Leissle - May 12, 2019
The second day at The Great Escape was hailed in with sun rays beaming down over the city. Buzzing with vibrancy, The Great Escape really found its…
The Great Escape – Day 1: Brighton’s weekend of new music begins in styleLara Antoine - May 11, 2019
It is that time of year again, as the masses descend on Brighton for festivities, infrequently good weather and the full musical experience the city provides. The…
Artist Focus: Billy LiangElizabeth Richardson - May 11, 2019
Billy Liang is a photographer, videographer and current Business finalist at the University of Sussex. Originally from a small sea-side city south of mainland China, called Zhuhai,…
Cabbage live at The Haunt: Swaggering with youthful audacityHal Keelin - May 8, 2019
Cabbage enter the stage to Gimme gimme gimme by ABBA and disco lights. They shuffle around, as if to say “this wasn’t what you were expecting was…
Broadly speaking on studying abroadLilly Subbotin - May 7, 2019
Studying abroad always brings about certain expectations and to be honest, most of them have nothing to do with studying. Instastories of my peers built up the…
UK museums: beyond the historyJasmine Edmonson - May 7, 2019
Museums are time capsules that allows us to interact with the past, engage in the present and acknowledge the technological advances of the future. However, majority of…
Mr Bongo 30th anniversary – Moses Boyd leads the way in eclectic celebration of musicAlex Leissle - May 7, 2019
It is safe to say Brighton-based record label Mr Bongo has earned its name as the best champions of diverse music in town. Director of Operations Graham…
Elder Island interview: “We’re always advancing”danfeldman2 - May 6, 2019
Last week I had the privilege of interviewing Katy and Luke of Elder Island, two members of the three-piece band. Elder Island are a special band; a technically advanced…
MAISHA live at Patterns preview – The exemplary artists of London’s vibrant jazz sceneKetan Jha - May 4, 2019
Combining in equal parts the airy spiritualism of Alice Coltrane and the kind of virtuosic displays now typical of the UK’s prolific jazz scene, Maisha’s music is…
Avengers: Endgame ReviewMichael Humphreys - April 26, 2019
Finally, the culmination of 11 years, 21 films and over 80 characters, the Endgame is here, but can Marvel do the unthinkable and actually pull it off?…
Sussex Pink Weektallulahfirefly - April 25, 2019
In the run up to Sussex Pink Week, The Badger Features Editor Tallulah Belassie-Page caught up with Ana Schiller to talk about the group’s plans for the…
Leave a Reply