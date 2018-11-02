Recent Posts

22 Views
November 2, 2018

Luqman is still fighting to stay in the UK

Luqman Onikosi, who came to the UK from Nigeria in 2007, continues to campaign for his right to remain in the county.

Onikosi graduated with a degree in Economics and International Relations from Sussex University and has worked at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

However, Luqman has been unable to graduate with his master’s degree from Sussex University. In May 2015, The Home Office informed the university that Luqman no longer had the right to study as his leave to remain had been rejected.

The University of Sussex suspended Luqman and have not graded his dissertation despite it being submitted. The University told us they could not reveal the reasons for this as it would be a breach of data protection rules. Their website reads: “Graduation is an extremely special occasion for all involved, from graduating students to their proud families”.

Enia Dellepiane, a campaigner and friend of Luqman’s, told The Badger “I can not understand the reason for stopping him having his masters… It makes you worried that the university may not stick up for you…

“I don’t know what has been going on between the university and Home Office. I do understand the university has to follow rules but which rules made them take that decision [to not give Luqman his master’s degree]?”

The Badger talked to Enia about the continuing campaign for his right to stay in the UK and his upcoming immigration tribunal on November 15.

Despite the campaign garnering less public attention than before, they told us that campaigners still meet regularly and will soon meet weekly ahead of Luqman’s tribunal.

The group have also organised several events in aid of ‘precarious migrants’ and Luqman including ‘Up All Night to Keep Luqi’ at Komedia and an upcoming music event on November 2nd,’Life of an ‘Unworthy’ Migrant’.

Enia told The Badger that they are “supporting [the campaign] however I can”.

Enia was present when Luqman Onikosi submitted his master’s dissertation and said “To me it’s weird he hasn’t had it marked. One does not have to be physically present to mark. They can be abroad and hand in and still have it marked.

“Sussex has a reputation of protecting people in many ways and activism. People sticking up for each other and yet this happens.”

Speaking about the tribunal, Enia added “The court date on the 15th is the last shot pretty much.

“Hopefully the Home Office will then turn up and the judge will decide he will be able to stay. There will be a need for a contingency plan”.

A group of Luqman’s friends and supporters will be attending the court hearing in support. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can to the court date… The Big Lemon is helping out with a free bus and we have 51 seats to fill to go to the hearing.

“Those seats will be reserved for those who can’t afford to go to London. We are organising groups closer to the court date who will travel by train,” Enia told us.

“We won’t be disrupting the proceedings but showing that we are there for him [Luqman]… The lengthy proceedings and limitations are not ok” Enia added.

Treatment for Luqman’s health condition in Nigeria is considered inadequate compared to the treatment that he receives in the UK. “It will be disastrous on his illness if he goes. It’s hard to touch on the subject [with luqman] but I hope there is a good contingency plan.” Enia Dellepiane said. Luqman lost two brothers to the same condition in Nigeria which he says was a result of a lack of treatment and facilities.

As Luqman’s friend, Enia speaks highly of him saying: “He has been doing so many things for his friends and engaging with different communities.  When I met him he lectured me on Foucault… he doesn’t talk about him to the same extent as before. He’s still academically involved.

“He has been here something like ten years… I’m myself an immigrant … If I’m sent back to whatever country it says on my passport what kind of life will that be?

“You spend all this time building your life here and it almost amounts to nothing. It will be interesting to see what happens to us after Brexit too.”

Image Credit: jackmac34 on Pixabay

######
Author

News Editor at The Badger. Third-year International Relations and International Development student. Time served at The Badger: throughout my degree. I like baking and bringing cakes to Badger meetings.

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

  By Ver Hyk Some say that it all began when Joan Armatrading’s father forbade her from ever borrowing his guitar again. This caused the young Joan…

In a day and age where we have a wide array of films at our fingertips through a variety of online streaming services, it is becoming rarer…

Preparations are underway for the annual Royal Pavilion ice rink in Brighton. The temporary ice rink is open to the public during the festive season and is already…

This year’s Lewes Bonfire celebrations will take place on Monday November 5, as an independent collaboration event run by Lewes’ seven Bonfire societies. The event is seen…

News
212 views

Heated meeting as Sussex Pharmacy course faces cancellation

Jessica Hubbard - October 31, 2018

A heated meeting between university staff and Pharmacy students took place today about the future of the Pharmacy MPharm course at Sussex University. Students voiced their dissatisfaction…

What’s more fascinating than a tribute of one of the most recognized rock bands ever existed? On the 13th of October at the most known theater of…

By Mariafernanda Chavez  There is no denying the irrepressible attraction of British jazz music right now, with Brighton hosting an abundance of talented artists from across the…

On the border between California and Nevada lies the El Royale hotel and (former) casino. The El Royale, now run down and largely uninhabited, may have lost…

Over the Halloween period in the UK, more than 18,000 tonnes of edible pumpkins are wasted, the majority of which are sent to landfill. London-based food distributor…

Early music is a story of theorbos and sackbuts, of instruments and compositional forms whose genealogy has been all but lost to the annals of history. Luckily,…

In the various online polls for which celebrity the public could bring back from the dead, the legend that is Mr Freddie Mercury (originally known as Farrokh…

Students voice dissatisfaction with strike complaints procedure as October 31 deadline looms. Written by Jessica Hubbard & Danielle Ball Students have voiced dissatisfaction with the University of…

I had the opportunity to watch the picturehouse release of An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018) at Komedia in Brighton. This is the second feature film…

Apart from showing the mainstream flicks, Brighton Film Festival allows you to go off the beaten track and watch something atypical or sometimes bizarre. Here are the…

Films festivals often allow watching great films months before their regular releases. Here are the five films screened at the Brighton Film Festival that may be really…

Sussex Dog Walking Society has been campaigning to end animal testing. The society (and their furry friends) have been urging students and campus goers to sign a…

Photo by Daniel Alexander Harris Ali Lacey aka Novo Amor is a talented multi-instrumentalist who makes many homegrown tracks from his childhood bedroom. From writing film scores…

Bramber House Co-op has achieved fundraising success after raising over £10,000 for Albion in the Community. The official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club aim…

