Fleabag on stage at The Old Market – review

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Fleabag preview

Florence Dutton - June 2, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Fleabag preview

[caption id="attachment_35513" align="alignnone" width="2400"] Fleabag at Soho Theatre[/caption] Following the mass success of the Bafta award-winning BBC Series, DryWrite…

Fleabag preview
Brighton Festival: Ezra Furman at the Dome

Having completed my final semester of university with modules on punk history and queer arts, it was fitting that…

Brighton Festival: Ezra Furman at the Dome
A Glass Half Empty review

For those of us coming to the end of another year of university study, the prospect of careers, marriages…

A Glass Half Empty review
DollyWould at The Old Market review

Sh!t Theatre’s DollyWould is a hilarious, thoughtful and experimental performance piece. The award winning show has the Sh!t Theatre…

DollyWould at The Old Market review
UCU Launch Petition to End the ‘Hostile Environment’ at Sussex

The Sussex branch of the University and College Union (UCU) has launched a petition calling for Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell…

UCU Launch Petition to End the ‘Hostile Environment’ at Sussex
Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

What a phenomenal contrast these two films present when watched side-by-side. In essence, together they are capable of tracing…

Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)
Dollywould at The Old Market preview

From the 22nd May - 25th May 2018 DollyWould will be showing at The Old Market. An exciting new…

Dollywould at The Old Market preview
Exhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu

Last week artist Fedilou made her debut exhibition in the downstairs space of Morelli Zorelli, a quaint vegan Italian…

Exhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu
Interview with Philosophy faculty and COGS director Ron Chrisley

Ron Chrisley is a Reader in Philosophy, on the faculty of the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science, and is…

Interview with Philosophy faculty and COGS director Ron Chrisley
Adam review

If you have been a stranger to the stage this spring and decide to see one contemporary show, let…

Adam review
Brighton Fringe Preview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

In celebration of iconic Brighton local, legendary alt-rock musician (and episodic actor) Nick Cave, TOM’s Film Club are hosting…

Brighton Fringe Preview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)
Whimsical fairy-tale meets class war – Standard: Elite review

Meta-theatricality and interactivity are becoming all the more vogue in contemporary theatre, and in a world where the arts…

Whimsical fairy-tale meets class war – Standard: Elite review
A Year of Art Society: The Best Picks

  [gallery type="slideshow" ids="35385,35386,35387,35388,35389,35390,35391,35392,35393,35394,35395,35396,35397,35398,35399,35400,35401,35402,35403,35404,35405,35406,35407,35408,35409,35410,35411"]

A Year of Art Society: The Best Picks
More Brit(ish) than ever: A review of Afua Hirsch at Brighton Festival

Afua Hirsch’s 2018 book - part memoir, part polemic - provokes mixed feelings. So too did her discussion of…

More Brit(ish) than ever: A review of Afua Hirsch at Brighton Festival
Ethnic-bioweapons: between conspiracy and reality

Bioweapons exist, while ethnic-bioweapons are whispered conspiracies. Pandemics can fairly hazardous to human life, the 1918 Flu Pandemic killed…

Ethnic-bioweapons: between conspiracy and reality
Breaking: Spring referenda results announced

Students have voted to support the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, reject Prevent and adopt new Gender Equality…

Breaking: Spring referenda results announced
Why I’m Jewish AND I support BDS

The idea of a land where my religious identity is welcomed and where I feel safe to be myself…

Why I’m Jewish AND I support BDS
Student research happening at Sussex

(Image source: Flickr, Pixabay, Wikipedia) Another academic year is coming to a close and with it, the last edition…

Student research happening at Sussex
June 11, 2018

Fleabag on stage at The Old Market – review

Fleabag at Soho Theatre

Last Monday at 8pm at Brighton’s The Old Market, I sat myself down in my theatre seat eagerly awaiting the start of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s celebrated Bafta-winning Fleabag. Having been an avid fan of the 2016 BBC Series, I was intrigued to see the stripped back, original stage version and to view it in the true form it had been created for.

Throughout the play, little else graced the stage other than a singular chair and the mesmerising Maddie Rice sat upon it as the twenty-something ‘Fleabag’, a young woman charting her way through London’s ruthless dynamics. Immediately, Rice has an undeniably captivating onstage presence as she begins to chat away to the audience like an old friend, remaining frankly open and honest about her sex life, friendships, the struggle with her familial relationships and even the deteriorating Guinea Pig café that she runs.

“I’m not obsessed with sex – I just think about it all the time” Rice claims in her brilliantly matter-of-fact way. As the play unravels, I find it unbelievably refreshing to watch. These are struggles that many women can relate to, and the constant underlying pressure to sustain an image of ‘togetherness’ is one which women are often faced with day to day. Whether in the workplace, the bedroom or at family gatherings, Waller-Bridge’s sharp script highlights how laughable this pressure is.

Rice’s excellent comic timing enhances this perfectly, echoing Waller-Bridge’s portrayal of the character in the TV Series whilst also bringing a different complexity to ‘Fleabag’ aswell. She narrates recent events of her life such as job interviews, days at work, and conversations with regulars from the café, which from the outside sound simple; but as an audience we are wrapped inside her world from the moment she enters the stage. As she discusses the people and misadventures in her life, I can’t help but picture these sequences playing out in my head – a freedom of imagination in theatre that I hadn’t yet experienced. This just proved to me that a huge cast, or a ton of money pumped into set, lighting or any technical elements never necessarily equates to a good production. Sometimes in theatre, it’s the simplicity and frankness that makes it all the more relatable.

Fleabag is a brilliant example of this – a refreshingly honest depiction of real life and most importantly, flawed characters. So often in plays, books and films there is a squeaky-clean heroine who shines out as a moral voice of reason. Fleabag completely subverts this, and the dark elements of the play are effectively entwined with its hilariously sharp script. There is no heroine, simply a multi-faceted and flawed young woman, who perhaps uses this shield of comedy to hide the fact that she is struggling immensely. I left the theatre inspired from witnessing a fantastic example of a new wave of plays that seems to be becoming more successful through their overwhelmingly frank reflections of everyday life.

 

Catch Series 2 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag on BBC and Amazon in 2019.

Featured image credit: Jonny Birch

