Shakespeare in the sun – The Tempest preview

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)
Arts
Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

Sophie Coppenhall - May 23, 2018
Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's…

Arts

Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

What a phenomenal contrast these two films present when watched side-by-side. In essence, together they are capable of tracing…

Arts

Dollywould at The Old Market preview

From the 22nd May - 25th May 2018 DollyWould will be showing at The Old Market. An exciting new…

Artist Focus

Exhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu

Last week artist Fedilou made her debut exhibition in the downstairs space of Morelli Zorelli, a quaint vegan Italian…

Interview

Interview with Philosophy faculty and COGS director Ron Chrisley

Ron Chrisley is a Reader in Philosophy, on the faculty of the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science, and is…

Arts

Adam review

If you have been a stranger to the stage this spring and decide to see one contemporary show, let…

Arts

Brighton Fringe Preview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

In celebration of iconic Brighton local, legendary alt-rock musician (and episodic actor) Nick Cave, TOM’s Film Club are hosting…

Arts

Whimsical fairy-tale meets class war – Standard: Elite review

Meta-theatricality and interactivity are becoming all the more vogue in contemporary theatre, and in a world where the arts…

Artist Focus

A Year of Art Society: The Best Picks

  [gallery type="slideshow" ids="35385,35386,35387,35388,35389,35390,35391,35392,35393,35394,35395,35396,35397,35398,35399,35400,35401,35402,35403,35404,35405,35406,35407,35408,35409,35410,35411"]

Books

More Brit(ish) than ever: A review of Afua Hirsch at Brighton Festival

Afua Hirsch’s 2018 book - part memoir, part polemic - provokes mixed feelings. So too did her discussion of…

Science

Ethnic-bioweapons: between conspiracy and reality

Bioweapons exist, while ethnic-bioweapons are whispered conspiracies. Pandemics can fairly hazardous to human life, the 1918 Flu Pandemic killed…

News

Breaking: Spring referenda results announced

Students have voted to support the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, reject Prevent and adopt new Gender Equality…

Comment

Why I’m Jewish AND I support BDS

The idea of a land where my religious identity is welcomed and where I feel safe to be myself…

Features

Student research happening at Sussex

(Image source: Flickr, Pixabay, Wikipedia) Another academic year is coming to a close and with it, the last edition…

Campus News

Sussex Festival cancelled

The Students’ Union have cancelled their highly anticipated end-of-term event Sussex Festival: Desert Island Disco, which was due to…

Comment

Students’ Union President Gustafsson and Liberate the Debate respond to the cancelled event

These comment pieces represent the opinions of both the Students' Union and Liberate the Debate with regards to the…

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Rory Hinshelwood

Rory Hinshelwood studies Zoology with Spanish at Sussex. His brand is called Poplar St., at the moment the brand sell…

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Maayan Cohen

The Badger spoke with Sussex University’s Maayan Cohen about her creative workshop, ‘Bits and Pieces.’ Can you tell us…

Arts

Voodoo enthralls at The Old Market – review

As part of South East Dance’s micro-festival, Undisciplined, Voodoo comes to being as a collaboration between South East Dance…

Shakespeare in the sun – The Tempest preview

In a world of dystopian King Lears and female Hamlets, Shakespeare’s classics are constantly being reimagined for the modern day. There’s something oddly refreshing then about the phenomenally back-to-basics traditional interpretation of The Tempest coming to Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) this week.

The Lord Chamberlain’s men are presenting the timeless magical island comedy in all its original glory. With an all-male cast, Elizabethan dress and heaps of music and dance, the production might just be the closest to an authentic experience of Shakespeare Brighton has seen in a long time. And if that’s not enough, it is being performed at the gorgeous open air theatre in the heart of Hove Green. With the sun shining and the newly renovated bar serving prosecco on tap (yes, you heard), The Tempest promises to be a Brighton summer highlight not to be missed.

The country’s most popular open air theatre company, the Lord Chamberlain’s men pride themselves on celebrating the core values of Shakespeare himself: “clear, bold and dynamic storytelling in the open air, seasoned with a healthy dose of music, songs and comedy.”

One of William Shakespeare’s final masterpieces, The Tempest follows the story of the exiled Duke and sorcerer Prospero and his daughter Miranda stranded on a fantastical deserted island, filled with fairies and a host of unworldly ethereal oddities. When Prospero conjures an epic sea storm to force his rivals upon the shore, a tale of power, romance and deception ensues.

Magic and music abound, this sunlit theatre experience offers all the wonders of the globe right on our seaside doorstep.

The Tempest plays at Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) as part of Brighton Festival from Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 May. Tickets and full details at the Brighton Festival website.

