Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Dollywould at The Old Market preview
Dollywould at The Old Market preview

Alex Hutson - May 22, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Dollywould at The Old Market preview

From the 22nd May - 25th May 2018 DollyWould will be showing at The Old Market. An exciting new…

Dollywould at The Old Market preview
Exhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu

Last week artist Fedilou made her debut exhibition in the downstairs space of Morelli Zorelli, a quaint vegan Italian…

Exhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu
Interview with Philosophy faculty and COGS director Ron Chrisley

Ron Chrisley is a Reader in Philosophy, on the faculty of the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science, and is…

Interview with Philosophy faculty and COGS director Ron Chrisley
Adam review

If you have been a stranger to the stage this spring and decide to see one contemporary show, let…

Adam review
Brighton Fringe Preview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

In celebration of iconic Brighton local, legendary alt-rock musician (and episodic actor) Nick Cave, TOM’s Film Club are hosting…

Brighton Fringe Preview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)
Whimsical fairy-tale meets class war – Standard: Elite review

Meta-theatricality and interactivity are becoming all the more vogue in contemporary theatre, and in a world where the arts…

Whimsical fairy-tale meets class war – Standard: Elite review
A Year of Art Society: The Best Picks

  [gallery type="slideshow" ids="35385,35386,35387,35388,35389,35390,35391,35392,35393,35394,35395,35396,35397,35398,35399,35400,35401,35402,35403,35404,35405,35406,35407,35408,35409,35410,35411"]

A Year of Art Society: The Best Picks
More Brit(ish) than ever: A review of Afua Hirsch at Brighton Festival

Afua Hirsch’s 2018 book - part memoir, part polemic - provokes mixed feelings. So too did her discussion of…

More Brit(ish) than ever: A review of Afua Hirsch at Brighton Festival
Ethnic-bioweapons: between conspiracy and reality

Bioweapons exist, while ethnic-bioweapons are whispered conspiracies. Pandemics can fairly hazardous to human life, the 1918 Flu Pandemic killed…

Ethnic-bioweapons: between conspiracy and reality
Breaking: Spring referenda results announced

Students have voted to support the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, reject Prevent and adopt new Gender Equality…

Breaking: Spring referenda results announced
Why I’m Jewish AND I support BDS

The idea of a land where my religious identity is welcomed and where I feel safe to be myself…

Why I’m Jewish AND I support BDS
Student research happening at Sussex

(Image source: Flickr, Pixabay, Wikipedia) Another academic year is coming to a close and with it, the last edition…

Student research happening at Sussex
Sussex Festival cancelled

The Students’ Union have cancelled their highly anticipated end-of-term event Sussex Festival: Desert Island Disco, which was due to…

Sussex Festival cancelled
Students’ Union President Gustafsson and Liberate the Debate respond to the cancelled event

These comment pieces represent the opinions of both the Students' Union and Liberate the Debate with regards to the…

Students’ Union President Gustafsson and Liberate the Debate respond to the cancelled event
Artist Focus: Rory Hinshelwood

Rory Hinshelwood studies Zoology with Spanish at Sussex. His brand is called Poplar St., at the moment the brand sell…

Artist Focus: Rory Hinshelwood
Artist Focus: Maayan Cohen

The Badger spoke with Sussex University’s Maayan Cohen about her creative workshop, ‘Bits and Pieces.’ Can you tell us…

Artist Focus: Maayan Cohen
Voodoo enthralls at The Old Market – review

As part of South East Dance’s micro-festival, Undisciplined, Voodoo comes to being as a collaboration between South East Dance…

Voodoo enthralls at The Old Market – review
An evening with Candoco Dance Company – review

Last week at the Attenborough Centre, the phenomenally unique and refreshing dance company Candoco brought to the stage a…

An evening with Candoco Dance Company – review
May 23, 2018

Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

What a phenomenal contrast these two films present when watched side-by-side. In essence, together they are capable of tracing inner and outer metamorphoses of their subjects. The brutality of loss is amplified by the audience’s viewing of the two chapters in proximity; screened first during Monday evening’s session at The Old Market (presented by TOM’s Film Club), 20,000 Days on Earth proved to be such an astonishingly uplifting film – meditative and bright, lustrous and rich in character. Written, in part, by Nick Cave himself, it is deftly crafted around the humorous intellectual wit of he and his associates, while its technical aspects – the cinematography and the deep, reverberant score – work together to paint a poetic and buoyant picture of Cave’s creative life, with special emphasis on his relationship to Brighton’s influential attributes. Including the changeable weather, naturally.

Then, an eruption. One More Time With Feeling. There is not the same play with darkness, abyss or Cave’s treacle-like sound and vision. The film is hollow, as a result of its cinematographic panning and lack of focus on subject or object – it doesn’t stop to linger on any particular aspect of its own creation, yet it is entirely self-declaring. The score is haunting, and where Cave’s performances with the Bad Seeds in 20,000 Days had been infernal celebrations of collaboration, musicality and freedom, the sessions in One More Time feel oppressive, urgent – exhausting. I didn’t realise how much, in this primarily monochromatic feature, short moments and bursts of colour could mean to me; when the musicians are seen, performing, in polychromatic film for the first time in the latter half of the movie, it is as though you are also seeing life on-screen for the first time in an eternity.

Andrew Dominik, the director of One More Time With Feeling, has spoken about his own difficulties in approaching the film’s heavy subject matter, and he worked with Cave to exclude moments that delved too deeply into disagreeable places. In this sense, I felt more informed of Cave’s state of being, and his interpretations of trauma, by 20,000 Days – the content of which looks, in many ways, to be anticipating the discussions in One More Time a couple of years later. The death of Cave’s son, Arthur, engulfs the film in a spectral sadness – not the gothic melancholy which informs art, but a silencing of all dynamism. One More Time is most certainly a difficult watch and its effects felt more devastating when seen next to 20,000 Days, as what had been so effervescently built in the latter feature was stripped away and undone in the former.

For obvious reasons, I can’t deny that I preferred the watch that 20,000 Days on Earth had to offer; the first half of the movie had some of the most terrific dialogue, and tight pacing, I have seen in film for a while. A fascinating biography about enigma, and the mystical nature of pure talent, the film felt like a multi-dimensional translation of Cave’s musical-lyrical oeuvre. One More Time With Feeling was considerably more difficult to interpret, but felt like it had a necessary awareness of critical change, adding another chapter to the biographical narrative in spite of its destructuralisation. One More Time also redefines the significance Brighton holds to Cave; here, instead of being the vivacious inspirer, the town becomes the sepulchral aggressor.

Altogether, a fascinating pair of feature films – one docudrama, one documentary – facilitated in a superb space at The Old Market, whose screen, sound and seating are a gift to cinephilic audiences; proof again that TOM’s Film Club screenings are so valuable to Brighton’s arthouse scene, and a wonderful way of catching unconventional movies in a classic local venue.

