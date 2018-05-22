Dollywould at The Old Market preview

Recent Posts

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM's Film Club)

Sophie Coppenhall - May 23, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Student society Liberate the Debate's most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's…

Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM's Film Club)

What a phenomenal contrast these two films present when watched side-by-side. In essence, together they are capable of tracing…

Exhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu

Last week artist Fedilou made her debut exhibition in the downstairs space of Morelli Zorelli, a quaint vegan Italian…

Interview with Philosophy faculty and COGS director Ron Chrisley

Ron Chrisley is a Reader in Philosophy, on the faculty of the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science, and is…

Adam review

If you have been a stranger to the stage this spring and decide to see one contemporary show, let…

Brighton Fringe Preview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM's Film Club)

In celebration of iconic Brighton local, legendary alt-rock musician (and episodic actor) Nick Cave, TOM's Film Club are hosting…

Whimsical fairy-tale meets class war – Standard: Elite review

Meta-theatricality and interactivity are becoming all the more vogue in contemporary theatre, and in a world where the arts…

A Year of Art Society: The Best Picks

  [gallery type="slideshow" ids="35385,35386,35387,35388,35389,35390,35391,35392,35393,35394,35395,35396,35397,35398,35399,35400,35401,35402,35403,35404,35405,35406,35407,35408,35409,35410,35411"]

More Brit(ish) than ever: A review of Afua Hirsch at Brighton Festival

Afua Hirsch's 2018 book - part memoir, part polemic - provokes mixed feelings. So too did her discussion of…

Ethnic-bioweapons: between conspiracy and reality

Bioweapons exist, while ethnic-bioweapons are whispered conspiracies. Pandemics can fairly hazardous to human life, the 1918 Flu Pandemic killed…

Breaking: Spring referenda results announced

Students have voted to support the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, reject Prevent and adopt new Gender Equality…

Why I'm Jewish AND I support BDS

The idea of a land where my religious identity is welcomed and where I feel safe to be myself…

Student research happening at Sussex

(Image source: Flickr, Pixabay, Wikipedia) Another academic year is coming to a close and with it, the last edition…

Sussex Festival cancelled

The Students' Union have cancelled their highly anticipated end-of-term event Sussex Festival: Desert Island Disco, which was due to…

Students' Union President Gustafsson and Liberate the Debate respond to the cancelled event

These comment pieces represent the opinions of both the Students' Union and Liberate the Debate with regards to the…

Artist Focus: Rory Hinshelwood

Rory Hinshelwood studies Zoology with Spanish at Sussex. His brand is called Poplar St., at the moment the brand sell…

Artist Focus: Maayan Cohen

The Badger spoke with Sussex University's Maayan Cohen about her creative workshop, 'Bits and Pieces.' Can you tell us…

Voodoo enthralls at The Old Market – review

As part of South East Dance's micro-festival, Undisciplined, Voodoo comes to being as a collaboration between South East Dance…

An evening with Candoco Dance Company – review

Last week at the Attenborough Centre, the phenomenally unique and refreshing dance company Candoco brought to the stage a…

Dollywould at The Old Market preview

From the 22nd May – 25th May 2018 DollyWould will be showing at The Old Market. An exciting new show, presented by Sh!t Theatre, who won the Fringe First Award back in 2016. DollyWould is a show about country legend Dolly Parton, cloning, branding, immortality and death. The show has been on tour, including sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Soho Theatre and the Camden People’s Theatre. The theatre duo cite their inspiration for making a show about Dolly Parton: quite simply because they “f*cking love her.”

Sh!t Theatre themselves have had success with their award-winning sell-out show ‘Letters to Windsor House’, which was named one of Time Out London’s top ten theatre shows of the year. The Badger raved about this stand-out comedy-musical-show based on their absurd true story of living in a council estate as part of the Young, Queer and Skint season at The Marlborough last year.

They have been described as the ‘rising stars of performance art’ by the Telegraph. The duo consist of Louise Mothersole and Rebecca Biscuit, who both have backgrounds in improv, performance art and music. In their performances, they explore ‘the Political, the personal and the down-right Perverted’ – their website reads. The group have also been shortlisted for an Amnesty award and won a Total Theatre Award.

This show comes as part of the innovative and versatile The Old Market’s collaboration with this year’s Brighton Fringe festival. Other highlights include the stage show of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC cult comedy series Fleabag and comic Joseph Morpurgo bizarre new take on Frankenstein in one-man show Hammerhead.

With outstanding reviews, DollyWould isn’t a show to be missed. Tickets are £12.50 (£10 concession). The show is 1 hour and starts at 7:30pm.

Check out The Old Market website for tickets and more.

Trial & error: Sex, sass and foolishness through dance

Ricardo Reverón Blanco - April 24, 2018

For the concluding show of South East Dance's micro-festival, Double Bill brings two short performances to The Old Market's stage: Comebacks I thought of later by Eleanor…

