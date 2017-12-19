The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio Preview

This holiday season, the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts is presenting a pantomime adaption of beloved fairy tale Pinocchio.

Pinocchio is the story of a puppet carved by the Italian woodcarver Geppetto, who dreams of becoming a real boy. The tale was popularised by the 1940 animated Disney film, and the character has since become a cultural icon, especially famous for his nose which grows when he tells a lie.

The cast combines professional actors, local children and circus performers, promising a fun-filled and spectacular performance. The inclusion of aerial acrobatics and other circus stunts gives the production the feel of an “unusual tale” that director James Weisz says makes it “to me, the perfect fit for Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts”.

Weisz continues, “The joy of pantomime is the diverse nature of it. Yes, we are delivering a well-crafted and well performed story, but it’s a medium that allows everyone to have fun too. Come along for a night with a wealth of comedy, a diverse range of music and musical styles, along with boo-able villains and cheer-able heroes.”

The Badger reviewed James Weisz’s production of Lord of the Flies earlier this year at the Brighton Open Air Theatre. The show was a fantastically immersive and powerful production which unfortunately came up against the brunt of Autumn’s stormy weather. Weisz now seizes a fresh opportunity to wow Brighton audiences in the comfort of the ACCA’s spectacular auditorium, right across the Christmas season.

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is showing at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts from 20 December 2017 to 6 January 2018. Full details of times and dates are available on the venue’s website.

Tickets: From £14

Image Credit: Miles Davies