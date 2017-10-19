BONER KILLER Preview

By Alex Hutson

Brighton’s queer performance venue The Marlborough Pub and Theatre will be showing Erin Markey’s BONER KILLER”.

The show takes Markey’s story-driven stand-up into an intimate musical conversation between what Markey thinks she can’t have and how she’d have it if she could. The synopsis on The Marlborough’s website describes the story as inspired by “Whitney Houstons lesbian mythologies, Europe, and a Pretty Woman accident” all re-told by Markey, an intriguing statement. She makes an embarrassment of herself by using personal humiliation and naked feminist hope. Markey and frequent collaborator Emily Bate “make up the two-girl band responsible for original and sampled music sopping with liquid emotion and troubled by knotty harmonies”, writes The Marlborough.

Erin Markey is an American performance artist, writer and comedian who makes music, shows and videos. She has shown work all over the world including at The New York City Comedy Festival, Lincoln Centre Director’s Lab, Tasmania’s Festival of Vouces and the San Fransisco Film Society. She has even gone on to winning awards such as the 2013 NYFA Cutting Edge Artist Award. Markey grew up fascinated with performance arts, leading her to pursue it herself.

The Marlborough is known as being a LGBTQ pub and theatre venue in Brighton, with much of the performance being critically acclaimed. The upstairs theatre is used for the Brighton Fringe Festival and Brighton Pride events. Downstairs there is the cosy bar area with the box office. As well as this, the pub serves vegan food from the Vegan Food Pimp. If you are looking for unusual and interesting performance with a unique pub, The Marlborough is definitely worth a visit.

“Erin Markey has laser-beam eyes, a hair-raising singing voice, and an intense, almost predatory sexuality. Markey’s uncanny self-possession goes hand in hand with perverse, non-sequitur humor that keeps her audience laughing, if unsettled.” -Michael Schulman, The New Yorker

“She defies expectations you don’t even know you have.” – Elisabeth Vincentelli, NEW YORK POST

Markey’s show certainly has been set up as a dazzling and comedic piece of theatre. Buy tickets yourself online at The Marlborough or at the box office.

BONER KILLER will be showing at The Marlborough at the following times:

Thursday 26 October at 7:30pm

Friday 27 October at 7:30pm

Tickets: £9.50 General / £7.50 Concession

Featured Image: John Keon