New 28 Day ‘M-Ticket’ Released for Students.

Brighton and Hove Buses, who provide bus services in Brighton, Hove and the surrounding areas, have released a new ‘M-Ticket’ for students.

Students’ Union President, Frida Gustafsson says the ticket, which was released on September 15, is a direct result of campaigning by the SU and herself. She also expressed her concerns over “last year’s crammed buses and expensive fares”.

The ticket will allow students to buy both Network Savers (which allow travel within and beyond the city) and ‘City Savers’ (for travel within Brighton and Hove) for a period of 28 consecutive days; they cost £52.00 and £49.00 respectively.

The daily cost of a new 28-day ‘Network Saver’ is therefore around £1.85 and a ‘City Saver’ will average at about £1.75 a day, about half that of normal day tickets which cost just over £3.00.

Before the change, students had to choose between 1 day, 7 day and 90-day tickets which may not have suited their needs.

The ticket can only be bought through the ‘M-ticket’ app, which can be downloaded for free onto a smartphone, tablet or similar device and allows students and other passengers to buy and use tickets digitally.

B&H Buses website says: “The m-ticket app offers great savings on your bus fare compared with paying cash on the bus.”. This is especially the case as B&H buses increased their fares earlier in the year, with a center-fare now costing £2.20, up by £0.20.

According to Brighton and Hove News (online), the price increase was part of a plan to increase revenue and encourage passengers to buy advance ‘M-tickets’ to speed up boarding.

The SU President, Frida Gustafsson, has talked to The Badger about the new tickets saying: “it is my first win with the Bus Company”.

Cheaper bus fares is a promise that Ms. Gustafsson made in her SU election manifesto and slogan. She organised meetings with B&H buses and convinced them that a 28-day saver ticket would be easier for students to commit to than the 90-day tickets due to a lesser upfront cost. “I know I’ve never been able to afford a 90-day saver – even though it saves you money in the long run I’ve never had £123 to spare to actually be able to buy one.” she said.

When asked if the new tickets were a good deal for students she replied: “The difference in price is slight, but hopefully it will be a first step towards making sure students get a better deal when using the bus services in Brighton.”

The new tickets come amid reports of more frequent and improved services to and from Sussex University’s campus. Frida Gustafsson believes this is “the result of students speaking up about their dissatisfaction with the bus services.”. She confirmed that the changes will bring more frequent 25 and 25X buses, which run between Sussex University and Brighton and Hove city centres.

When asked about the increasing prices of bus fares overall the SU President said: “I think the B&H Bus Company is becoming increasingly aware of the dissatisfaction among students with the increasing ticket prices.

“This year I hope to see even further change as a result of students demanding better services at fairer prices… I am already working to set up a bus services survey for this autumn and will be working to create an SU policy for cheaper and better commuting to go to referenda this autumn.

“…when we speak up we can make a hell of a difference.”.

B&H Buses have been contacted for comment by The Badger and have confirmed they will respond to our questions.