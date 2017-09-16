Too Many Students do not go to University

The system of higher education has changed a lot in recent years. More young people than ever before are deciding that university life is for them, and this has encouraged many to say that this is reducing the value of the experience – largely because of the idea that resources (like degrees) are only valuable if they are scarce. Don’t listen to these jaded malcontents because, at the risk of sounding like your A-level teacher, university is a place in which you can truly start to understand who you are and in what you are really interested.

Unlike the world of work, university offers you an enormous amount of freedom and you can explore so much more than your degree subject. A student has the opportunity to join the many clubs and societies on campus, and begin to develop a fascination with the Italian language at the Italian society, turn a guilty pleasure into an area of expertise with the Doctor Who society, or awaken their inner angel with the Sussex Chamber Choir. A place where wackiness is celebrated, where you learn what you are passionate about and why, and with thousands of people from every conceivable background and culture, university can broaden your ways of thinking and viewing others in a way that nowhere else can: in no other place could you find such a wide range of interests and knowledge so concentrated and accessible. A great example of this is the Sussex Polymath Society, where people from different academic fields all come together to shed light on that week’s topic, hoping to broaden the scope of discussion, and show that within everything lies the possibility for a thousand varying, yet connected, interpretations. If you are willing to look for it, there is no end to the new horizons university can offer you.

Some may disagree with this. Some may criticise the British university system for being too politically narrow, following and nurturing one viewpoint, and not being critical enough of certain philosophies. This argument has an enormous amount of merit, in that it is true. However, the way to deal with this is not to retreat with tails between legs, but to redouble effort, and strive not only to watch campus life go by, but to become involved in it. In this section, there is a guide to getting political at Sussex. I urge you to read it and, no matter your political leaning, to follow it; there is no better place than Sussex in which to flex your political muscles. A more politically active electorate is nothing to sniff at either, and this is something the universities are good at producing.

While your degree is a very nice rubber stamp on your CV (from it can be inferred your ability to meet deadlines and overcome new and challenging obstacles), it also comes with personal and societal benefits. For you, a pay rise of 15% on average compared with someone without a degree. For society, well-funded research institutions creating very helpful things like new medicines, 3-D printers that can create functioning kidneys, and quantum computers which I don’t understand at all but trust will be rather useful. Of course you yourselves might be some of the people that break ground on something equally fascinating and enriching. Maybe you’ll be the one to find out why ants communicate in the way they do, or write a new theory of international development that reduces world poverty. You might, of course, have reached these conclusions and breakthroughs without attending university, but I think the chances of that are slimmer.

Universities are not perfect. Their imperfections, however, are not etched in stone, and it is the student body which has the power to change it. Through discussion and protest, universities can be made to change their policies on things like contact hours, fees, and teaching quality. I’m here to tell you that you haven’t made a huge mistake coming here. To say that a degree is meaningless because it is not scarce ignores the depth of the experience of university, which should be experienced by anyone who wants to experience it: we shouldn’t try to hoard this experience so as to control its value, like a pack of bloated oil barons. This is a wonderful place, and the people you meet here, and the books you read, and the talks you attend, will stay with you for the rest of your life. But these opportunities don’t just come to you, you have to go out there and find them. University really is what you make it.

William Cronk