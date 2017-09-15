Too Many Students go to University

“It’s a good job that new humanities factory opened in Porthcawl” is my usual snarky response to someone informing me that they are off to university to study some degree of which I can find no importance. Every year droves of avocado eating teens pack up and leave to study the arts, philosophy and any number of subjects. They want to change the world, express themselves through the cult of ugliness (aka modern art), thrash around on stage or think really hard about something and nothing.

They talk about the experience, about the culture. They squander away money on alcohol, nights out, maybe drugs. Kitchens descend into savage conditions. Boyfriends and girlfriends come and go like a Southern train. “Don’t fret, it’s all about a good time”. Call me a bore but £15,000 a year is a lot of money to pay for a good time.

The simple fact is, too many students attend university each year. So many have gone in fact, that it has depleted the labour market substantially. A couple of years ago, this country was in the height of a crisis. Unemployment was high, yet, there were many unfilled jobs. Why? There was nobody to fill them. After talking to some large companies who desperately needed staff, the Government decided to boost the apprenticeship scheme. Two million more places, and hey, it worked. Suddenly factories started shooting up all over. Britain now makes more cars in the North East of England alone than all of Italy, a little fact that feeds my patriotism. This is really important, however, since all those taken into work, now had a job, income, a stake in their community. It reduces crime rates, provides them with the means to settle down, and start a family.

I really wanted to fill this article with facts, to prove that college and apprenticeships are a far more viable option than university for a huge number of people. Unfortunately, it was like comparing apples and oranges, and none of the statistics were particularly useful to me. Except one. That a fifth of university graduates were earning less than the average wage of a further education graduate. A fifth of people leaving university will earn less than a typical person who went to college to learn catering, hair dressing or engineering. That isn’t a surprise. I’ve seen some of the work that passes for “art” in university, and I can see no reason why any person would hand over money for it. Unless you happen to be a very charismatic writer, how likely is it that you can publish any media that people would buy containing, say philosophy or cultural studies? However, I can think of a thousand things that we use every day that don’t need a degree, but a skill.

Our world is turned not by the people who parade around on catwalks or cover canvases with random streaks. It is turned by those with applicable skills. Bricks need to be laid, deliveries need to be driven, food needs to be prepared, cars need to be built, and aircraft need to be repaired. These are all jobs that we depend on at all times. And yet the “intellectual elite” still like to snigger into their sleeves at the college goers. I don’t. Power to them, those who wish to not squander away thousands of pounds for virtually nothing, and instead chase hard work and employment. I mean, how many films are about a struggling artist compared with a struggling air craft engineers?

I can well see why someone would want to study philosophy. I love it myself. But I also love my bank account, and so philosophy stays a hobby. Realistically, most of the best philosophers and artists were autodidacts. Before the Renaissance there were no art schools, yet Michelangelo managed to produce art bounds better than Picasso and his crowd. The great philosophers like Socrates could never attend an academy, because they didn’t exist. Anyone can full well account by day, and indulged in a painting at night. Stich hems by day, read Aristotle by night.

So, next time you log into UCAS looking for a degree to study, have a look at the apprenticeship section. You never know, perhaps assembling computers or constructing dams is for you.

Nathaniel Curnick