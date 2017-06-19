News

Jeremy Corbyn to visit Brighton

by Freya Marshall Payne
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s first major speech since the election is to take place in Brighton.

Mr Corbyn is due to speak to delegates attending Unison’s annual conference at the Brighton Centre on Friday morning.

Mr Corbyn’s visit to Brighton comes after his party stormed to victory in two Brighton seats with former Sussex University student Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP taking Brighton Kemptown from the Conservative Party with a 10,000-vote majority. In Hove, Peter Kyle MP kept his seat with a majority of over 18,000.

Unison is the second largest trade union in the United Kingdom, counting 1.3 million members from across the public sector.

Unison General Secretary Dave Pentis shall deliver the keynote speech on Tuesday, the first day of the conference. Other speakers include Keir Starmer MP, shadow Brexit spokesperson; Jonathan Ashworth MP, Labour health spokesperson; and Owen Jones, Guardian columnist and author of books including The Establishment and Chavs.

