POLAR: Boxed In Preview

The POLAR boys are back at it again with Boxed In, a 10 week series of Sunday night events in alternative locations across Brighton.

From vintage clothing stores to burger joints, POLAR are juxtaposing the sharpest acts in the underground scene with iconic local venues which are… not traditionally known for their music scenes.

POLAR told The Badger that the inspired concept:

“Is about utilising space… Music for us is about who you are with and where you listen to it, you can listen to the same song anywhere but what you remember is the place you are in and who you are with that’s why we want to try out new spaces that are an alternative to bars and clubs.”

For 10 consecutive Sundays, DJs will showcase a three hour set – all free of charge.

Sound too good to be true? It should be.

POLAR attribute their generosity to “wanting to give something back to the city”. Impossible to fault the intention, or the execution.

To add to the fun, each night will be live streamed by radio-supremes Trickstar – so if you can’t make it out you can still tune in.

After Deelicious kicked off the project last weekend, POLAR have now announced all the venues for the May Boxed In events.

Rising talents Jacob Buckle, Zacquille and London grime crew Suburban Sound will hit up Brighon this month, with Jacob playing the next intimate evening at the Glazed Coffee House on the 14th, starting around 6pm.

Get on down.

More info is available is on the POLAR Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/polar.brighton/