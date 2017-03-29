Westminster attacker was Sussex graduate

The attacker in last week’s terrorist attack in Westminster was a Sussex student twenty years ago, Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell has revealed.

In an email to all students, Mr Tickell said that Khalid Masood, formerly known as Adrian Russell Elms before his conversion to Islam, studied a BA in Economics with Economic History between 1994 and 1997.

He added that the University will be helping the Metropolitan Police in their inquiries, and are unable to comment further.

It was widely reported last week that Masood also spent the night before the attack at a Brighton hotel.

Five people, including the attacker, were killed when Masood drove a hired car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, crashing into the gates of the Palace of Westminster and then stabbing a police officer to death.

A vigil will be held at 2pm in the Meeting House and support for anyone affected by this news can be found at the Student Life Centre.

First year student Jessica Hubbard told The Badger her reaction: “It’s saddening that this is close to home; to think that someone who socialised and studied in the same spaces as us would go on to deliberately take human lives.

“This is not at all representative of the students here and my hope is that no one I’ve crossed paths with will ever do such a thing.

“I feel as if the reputation of Sussex and students has been damaged. What hope do we have if we’re portrayed as violent football hooligans and terrorists in the making…?

“No doubt this will have implications for the University whereby they will clamp down on societies and students.”

Students have taken to Twitter, expressing consternation in the wake of this news. At this moment in time dismay seems to be the chief reaction.

