Varsity Violence: Rugby halted and bars around campus closed

Glenn Houlihan and Patrick Isitt



Varsity 2017 has been marred by outbreaks of violence and crowd trouble at the rugby, which has caused the game to be cancelled at half time and bars around campus, including East Slope and Falmer, to be closed early.

Bottles have been thrown at the Falmer Sports Complex as tensions flared up during the match, with police ordering a subsequent shut down of Falmer bar according to staff.

This shut down looks set to extend to East Slope as police attempt to halt the spread of trouble between Brighton and Sussex students.

An ambulence has also arrived at the Complex.

Spectators have told The Badger that bottles were thrown and a knife was pulled, whilst a player said the atmosphere was too “rowdy” and the game had to be called off for “safety reasons”.

Reports indicate that both the Co-op and the SU Shop have been forced to close temporarily and tonight’s “Official Sussex vs Brighton Varsity After Party” at Pryzm may be called off.

Charlotte Eaton, part of Sussex’s women’s rugby team, told The Badger:

“Brighton Uni fans stormed the pitch, so they cancelled the match halfway though. Then the fans were throwing flares at each other and bottles – I nearly got hit by one.

“Then apparently a Sussex boy pulled out a knife, I saw him being detained by police but not the actual incident. But there was a massive police presence.”

It currently unconfirmed whether the individual detained by police was a Sussex student.

The tension has not been limited to the Complex, with one Brighton player ejected from the men’s basketball match for attempting to start a fight.

A video taken of the current situation:

More updates will be posted as this story unfolds.