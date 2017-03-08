Superfood, Estrons and Childhood amongst new additions to The Great Escape

The Great Escape Festival have announced 130 new artists to their annual three-day seaside bash set to take place in May.

Stacking up the reasons why you should grab your bucket and spade and head to the festival, they’ve only gone and added even more brilliant artists to the line-up with Superfood, Estrons and Childhood leading the way.

Taking place between 18th-20th May, the festival will be held across multiple central Brighton venues and has already confirmed the likes of The Japanese House, The Magic Gang, Dream Wife, Marika Hackman, Cabbage and Abattoir Blues to play.

A major draw for many gig-goers will be man of the moment Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Brighton Dome spectacle and a very special performance by Slaves when they takeover the Pier for an unforgettable party.

If you’re looking for a festival that champions the best new music on a global scale and celebrates Brighton’s thriving music scene; look no further than The Great Escape to put a stop to your search.

Check out the full additions below. Tickets are on sale now.

Altameda / Alyss / Amy Becker / Aristophanes / Asgeir / Babeheaven / Bad Pop / Bad Sounds / Bang Bang Romeo / Bantam Lyons / Beliefs / Biuret / Blackwaters / Brent Cobb / Bruce O / Yates / Camo Clave / Childhood / Chinah / Code Walk / Colter Wall / Confidence Man / Crimsons / Dakota / Dat Brass / Debrah Scarlet / DGS / Samurai Champs / Douglas Dare / Ekali / Estrons / Faith I Branko / Fifi Rong / Fish / Flyte / Folly Rae / Forest Of Fools / Frank Gamble / Fuck Art, Let’s Dance! / Gallops / Gardna / Girli / H Hawkline / Harrison Brome / Haux / Hazel English / Hearts Hearts / Hello Moth / Hispters Don’t Dance / Honey Lung / Ibibio Sound Machine / Immigrant Swing / Into The Ark / Issac Gracie / Jack Ladder / Jackdat / Jane Weaver / Jarami / Jay Som / Jerry Williams / Joe Fox / Jossy Mitsu / Judah And The Lion / Julie Bergan / Julie Byrne / Killason / King Henry / Knucks / Kovacs / LA Jungle / Las Aves / Leo Stannard / Life / Little Hours / Luxury Death / Lyra / Marc O’Reilly / Maria Kelly / Matt Maltese / Mo Kenney / Monico Blonde / Mystic Braves / Mungo / Not3s / Nova Twins / Oscar Jerome / Otzeki / Outlaya / Overcoats / Paigey Cakey / Parekh & Singh / Paris Youth Foundation / Pavo Pavo / Perturbator / Poor Nameless Boy / Port Cities / Prince Vaseline / Rahh / Raye / Royal Tusk / Sailor And I / Sara Sara / She-Devils / Shy Luv / Smerz / Songe / Sons / Superfood / Tamir / Grinberg / Tash LC / Ten Tonnes / Tennyson / The Amazons / The Avulsions / The Blinders / The Brass Funkeys / The Districts / The LaFontaines / The Monotones / The Van T’s / Thomas Azier / Victoria / Wallflower / Wallwork B2B Tsvi / Wild Front / Will Heard / William Prince / Xamvolo / Yxng Bane / Zach Said / Zak Abel