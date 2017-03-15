Arts The Street

Poetry by Rachel Stone

1 day ago
by Lucie Andrau
3 min read

Where does your passion for poetry come from ? When and why did you start writing ?

“I’d say my passion for writing poetry comes from my grandmother, who was an author and always encouraged me to write from an early age. I probably wrote my first poem some time when I was at primary school! Nowadays I write poetry as a way of getting my emotions down on paper, as I find it hard sometimes to express myself vocally.”

How do you feel while writing poetry ?

“It sounds like a cliché but the majority of the time when I’m writing poetry I feel more relaxed because I find it easier to articulate myself. Sometimes I really struggle to write, and then I feel frustrated that I can’t write a really amazing poem in ten minutes haha. But when I really get into it I can write without thinking about it too much, and then my work tends to be better. When I’ve finished a poem I normally leave it alone and don’t look at it for a while, and then when I come back to it and read it – if it’s good – I get a sense of satisfaction.”

Where do you find your inspiration ?

”I’m normally most inspired to write poetry when I’m on public transport, because I’m in such a close proximity to loads of people at one time and they’re all going about their different lifestyles, which I find interesting. I get inspired to write poetry when I’m listening to certain music. I also tend to write a lot more if I’m sad – so if I’m going through a break-up or whatever I write loads of sad mopey poetry that I cringe at after haha. I also get inspiration from looking at adverts and newspapers and stuff like that – the other day I was on the train and there was an advert for a charity helping refugees right next to an advert for a luxury holiday company; the two just looked so wrong next to each other and it made me start writing (although I digressed a lot so I haven’t actually written about those particular ads yet – but I will!).”

“I don’t actually read that much poetry, which might sound weird for an English student who writes. But at sixth form I really liked the romantic poet Keats, and a few years ago I also discovered Frank O’Hara who I really rate. In terms of modern-day poets I’d have to say Mike Skinner from The Streets.”

 

You may also like

About the author

Lucie Andrau

Photography Editor, Theatre Photographer, Editor of THE STREET

email for contribution : thebadger.street@gmail.com

View all posts

Leave a Reply