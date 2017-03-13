New Noise #1

Here’s The Badger’s round-up of the latest singles to be released recently. Take a listen and you might even find a new favourite to add to your collection.

Clean Cut Kid – ‘Leaving You Behind’

Liverpool four-piece, Clean Cut Kid never leave us without material for too long. After announcing their debut album ‘Felt’, they’re now back with a brand new banger in the form of ‘Leaving You Behind’ that sees some of their best work to date. Think joyous harmonies and energised pop sensibilities and you’re almost there.

Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Lavender’

Indie-pop royalty, Two Door Cinema Club returns for another round with latest single ‘Lavender. The all-embracing number builds around accessible hooks, catchy choruses and shoegazey passages and they trio come off sounding all the better for it.

Marika Hackman – ‘Boyfriend’

Featuring North London pals The Big Moon, Hackman has emerged from the shadows of her former material and released this absolute banger. ‘Boyfriend’ is an anthem for freedom and expression. It’s an ode to every guy who’s ever done you wrong and comes in the sassiest of forms. Keep an ear out for the innuendo-ridden dolphin screams too.

Katy Perry – ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

Pop superstar Katy Perry is back with a storming single. The triumphant chart-topper is so lyrically in tune with 2017 and even features a reggae/dance bassline. This is perfect tune to play at pre-drinks to get you ready for a night out.

Lorde – ‘Green Light’

It’s been a while since Lorde graced us with new music but we’re always grateful when she does. The new track is aptly titled as it certainly gets the ‘Green Light. A more mature and bold-sounding Lorde now stands before us as the tentative and raspy vocals of her youth are gone. If you’re looking for a breakup anthem that will make you want to dance; look no further.