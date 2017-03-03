Live At Leeds Festival announces final additions

The final batch of acts have been added to this year’s Live At Leeds Festival.

Frightened Rabbit, AJ Tracey and VANT lead the final additions and demonstrates the strength of this year’s line-up.

Also announced to play the April inner-city bash includes: Temples, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Nothing But Thieves, Gabrielle Aplin and Clean Cut Kid.

Speaking of being added to the multi-venue festival, Grant Hutchinson of Frightened Rabbit said: “We can’t wait to come back to Live At Leeds.

“It’s been a favourite city of ours since we started touring and have great memories of places like The Brudenell and The Faversham so we’re really looking forward to it.

“See you there and probably in the dry dock afterwards for a dance!!”

VANT also exclaimed their excitement at making an appearance at the event, saying: “So excited to be returning to Live At Leeds for the second time, one of our favourites. YORKSHIRE! YORKSHIRE!”

Live At Leeds takes place on April 29th – tickets are available here.

The full list of new additions is as follows:

Frightened Rabbit / AJ Tracey / Childhood / Ekkah / Rationale / Seafret / VANT / Airways / Alex Francis / Amber Arcades / Annabel Allum / Arc / Carmody / Casy Lowry / Croox / Dead! / Dead Pretties / DUSK / Fletcher Jackson / Francobollo / Gang of Youths / Geowulf / Her / Jagara / JAKL / Jellyskin / Jerry Williams / Joe Fox / Joel Baker / Johnny Lloyd / Jordan Max / Joy Room / KELL / Leo Stannard / Little Hours / Lisbon / Liv Dawson / Mosa Wild / MOSES / Nocturn / October Drift / OUTLAYA / Piles of Clothes / Pixey / PLAZA / RedFaces / Roe Green / Rory Butler / Saint PHNX / Sam Brookes / Sam Wilde / Scarlet / Shadowlark / Shy Luv / Siv Jakobsen / Sivu / SLANG / Sonny / Strong Asian Mothers / Tender Central / The Academic / The Age of Luna / The Wandering Hearts / Tom Hickox / Weirds / Wuzi / Wyvern Lingo / Yonaka / Young Native / Zach Said