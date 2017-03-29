Fickle Friends, Blood Red Shoes, Rat Boy and more added to The Great Escape line-up

Brighton’s annual new music bash, The Great Escape has added over 150 new artists to its already dazzling line-up.

Fickle Friends, Blood Red Shoes and Rat Boy are amongst the recent additions to the multi-venue event.

Other notable artists in the newest announcement include the likes of: Tigercub, Her’s, Pixx, Gabrielle Aplin, Inheaven and Anteros.

The Great Escape 2017 will take place from 18-20 May. Tickets are available here.

Check out the full list of additions below.

Afriquoi / Ailbhe Reddy / Aldous Harding / Alice Jemima / Ama Lou / Anteros / Artificial Pleasure / Astroid Boys / Ayanna Witter-Johnson / Ayia / Azusena / Baby Queens / Beauty Sleep / Becky & The Birds / Bert Miller and the Animal folk / Bess Atwell / Betti / Bite The Buffalo / Blood Red Shoes / Blue Lab Beats / Callum Beattie / Callum Stewart / Cassels / Champs / Charlotte Day Wilson / Chelou / Coco / Communions / Cosmic Strip / Cosmo Pyke / Cupids / Cut_ / Dan Bettridge / Dan Caplen / Darlia / Dean Lewis / Delaney Davidson / Denai Moore / Dodie / Elder Island / Elizabete Balcus / Emme Woods / Ephmerals / Fickle Friends / Fishbach / Flamingods / Gabrielle Aplin / George Maple / Giant Rooks / Girl Ray / Glassmaps / Goose / Hannah Grace / Happy Accidents / Hejira / Her’s / Honey Hahs / Howl / Hungry Joe / Hyperculte / Inheaven / Isabella Cross / Isobel Anderson / Jacko Hooper / Jade Bird / Jagara / Jnthn Stein / Joe Hertz / John Adams / John Joseph Brill / Julien Gasc / Kamikaze Girls / Kim Janssen / Kojey Radical / Lakuta / Little Cub / Liv Dawson / Low Island / Madame Gandhi / Matt Woods / Me + Marie / Mellow Gang / Michael Baker / Mikko Joensuu / Miya Folick / Mome / Monster Florence / Napoleon Gold / Nathan Ball / Orla Gartland / Papooz / Park Hotel / Pixx / Pom Poko / Puma Blue / Raheem Bakare / Raketkanon / Rat Boy / Redfaces / Rejjie Snow / Rhys Lewis / Robocobra Quartet / Ronya / Rory Wynne / Rosie Carney / Ryan De La Cruz / Sabella / Salute / Shit Girlfriend / Shock Machine / Shout Out Louds / Slang / Soleima / Sonia Stein / Sonny / Spinning Coin / Steaming Satellites / Strandels / Strong Asian Mothers / Teme Tan / Ten Fe / The Daniel Wakeford Experience / The Fedz / The Gift / The Kolin / The Lightening Year / The Masks / The Turbans / The Wooden Sky / This is the Kit / Tigercub / Tom Adams / Tom Hickox / Tomaga / Tuys / Tvam / Violets / Weirds / Welshly Arms / White Kite / Wildwood Kin / Wrabel / Wyvern Lingo / Yoke Lore / Young T & Bugsey / Yungblud / Zipper Club