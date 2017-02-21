An Unfair Trial: Why the Treatment of Sexual Assault Needs to be Reformed More than Ever

Sexual violence is often ignored or distorted by the media. Recently, with the outrage surrounding the Stanford rape case, and the shocking experiences uncovered in the 2015 documentary The Hunting Ground, a long-awaited backlash against the unfair treatment of sexual violence has been ignited worldwide. The archaic ideas that sustain a rape-prone culture, it seems, are finally being dismantled. Unfortunately however, the legal system in the UK is still failing women on a daily basis. Despite positive media attention, despite worldwide awareness, rape cases are still being judged by the length of a woman’s skirt and how many drinks she has had, and it’s even happening here in Brighton, a city famous for its diverse and liberal community.

Morven Loh, a woman who was raped in her second year at Sussex, is choosing to wave her anonymity in an effort to show that backwards and sexist arguments are still being used every day by professionally trained lawyers, against women who have been brave enough to take to take their perpetrators to court.

We are told time and time again that millions of rapes go unreported every year. When a rape is reported we are told that justice is being served, and that rapists are to pay for what they have done. Sadly, that isn’t always the case. I was raped almost two years ago, half way through my second year at university. It was traumatic, and I suffered. Dealing with rape is awful, but what often goes unmentioned is the consequences of taking a rape to court.

The night I was raped I immediately reported it to the police. I was in a state of shock, all I wanted to do was curl up and forget anything had happened, but I knew that I had to do something. I was driven to the nearest hospital to be prodded, pocked and probed for evidence. In the week that followed I had to make written and video statements, going into every little horrible detail about a night I never wanted to remember: Where was I lying? Where was he lying? Did he ejaculate inside me? What type of intercourse was it: vaginal, anal, oral?

However, I understand the system; they need to build a solid case. So I put myself through this in the hope that some sort of justice would come. Everything happened so quickly in the first week, and then the waiting game began. The one thing everyone will tell you about the legal system is that it takes an excruciatingly long time for any decision to be made. It can take months, even years for anything to happen.

It took 4 months for the police to send my evidence off to the Criminal Prosecution Service. Another 3 months for the CPS to decide whether or not to prosecute. Finally, after 7 months, they decided to prosecute. A court date was set for almost a year away, so I tried to pretend that everything was normal until then. Nevertheless, every once in a while, the pressure of it all would just sweep over me. I would lie in bed unable to get out; I suffered from panic attacks; my heart sometimes felt like it was thudding so hard it was going to explode.

During this time, I was assigned an ISVA (Independent Sexual Violence Advisor). She was to help oversee the entire court process with me. I met her as soon as the date of the trial was set, and during the next 10 months we built up a solid and trusting relationship. She talked me through my rights, the set-up of a courtroom. She would attend the pre-trial court visit with me, and sit there on the day for moral support.

The dates of my trial got moved forward a month. I had been notified, my friends (the witnesses in the trial) were notified, yet no one thought to tell my ISVA. During our pre-trial court visit I mentioned the new date of the trial. She was busy that week. Almost a year of getting to know someone and the system had failed to do something as simple as notify my ISVA of the changing court date.

At the trial I was shaken and in hindsight, very under-prepared. I took my boyfriend along with me for support, and a month before had requested that he sit in the public gallery. I wanted him there in the courtroom with me, even though I was going to sit behind a screen, just to know that someone was in there with me, supporting me.

We arrived at court and were taken through the back entrance and guided into a room, where we had to wait to be summoned by the Judge. A witness support volunteer arrived; she had my name completely wrong. Another thing I realised whilst I was sat there, is that no one had really prepped me for what was about to happen. No one had told me how to answer the questioning, or warned me about the way in which lawyers can twist your words and trip you up. I had no idea what to expect.

Just before the usher took me downstairs to the courtroom I was told that the assailant’s family were occupying all the bench seats in the public gallery and there would be no space for my boyfriend. I was to go down and face the lawyers, the jury, and the court with only myself and the ISVA I had met an hour before. Honestly, I felt completely abandoned.

Crunch time. I had never been more nervous in my life; I was shaking so badly, my heart thudding so hard, I felt as if I was about to throw up. They got me in the room, behind the curtain so I was only able to see the defence lawyer, the jury and the Judge. I felt trapped. I wondered why couldn’t the assailant be behind the curtain; why did I have to be shut off from the entire court? Why were his entire family allowed to sit in there, whilst my only real support was sat three floors up away from me?

The questioning started off harmlessly enough; a few basic questions about the crime that had been committed. The defence lawyer was a white man, probably in his early 60s. The night I was raped I had been out drinking with my friends, but instead of this being a part of the story it was used against me. His questioning kept following the lines of; ‘How much exactly had you been drinking? Could it have been a litre of vodka? You were still drunk at this point. Do you usually drink this amount of alcohol? How often do you drink alcohol? Do you usually drink so excessively?’

I had stated in my interview that I was looking to have a casual one-night stand that night. If it happened, then great, if not then no love lost. When it got to this point in my questioning, the defence lawyer spun my words; ‘You targeted said assailant in the club that night. Your purpose was to take him home. You actively pursued him,’ as if he was the victim in all this. He made me out to be purely driven by sex, that the assailant was just one of many to cross my path. What would his attitude have been towards me if I had been a man, would I have been subjected the same type of judgment? The fact of the matter is that my gender was used against me in a court of law, dealing with the crime of rape.

The night it happened I left in such a rush that I left bits of my clothing at the assailant’s house, a skirt to be exact: “a short skirt”. The defence lawyer didn’t elaborate on this point, but the length of my skirt was still brought into question, as if in some way it validated his argument.

The final and worst point of the interrogation was within the conflict of “interest” in what actually happened at that crucial point, whether or not it was rape. “I would like to suggest to you, that you were in fact not raped. That perhaps you were unsatisfied with the performance of X and were displeased with the sexual encounter. When you got up I would like to say to you that you were in fact just a bit huffy with X, not because you had been raped but because you were unhappy.”

I was startled, shocked, disgusted that he said those things to me. His argument was that I was dissatisfied. Yet what caught me completely off guard was his choice of language. He suggested that I was just a bit huffy. It was blatant sexism, and I had to sit there and listen to a stranger belittle the traumatic events, that he was arguing, did not happen.

After an hour and a half, it was over. What happened to me in that courtroom didn’t hit me until a week later. Perhaps I was far too naïve before the trial. After all the things in the news concerning consent, womens’ rights in court, the rules and regulations about rape prosecutions, I thought that I would have had the right to a fair trial and cross examination.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. The defendant was allowed his family in court and the right to see all my evidence months before the trial. He was allowed a character witness and clear guidance in how to answer cross examination. I was given none of this. I felt blind sighted and humiliated. The accusations I had been subjected to were brutal. My rape was torn apart in that courtroom, and the system that is meant to promote justice only made me feel exposed, ashamed and ridiculed.