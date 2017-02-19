Milking Rent, Homelets Style

Dear Badger,

Every international student or anyone without a guarantor (a U.K. homeowner to vouch for them financially) understands the struggle of moving out from Uni halls. Rents in Brighton are already extortionate, regardless of the fact that many houses have vital problems such as boiler issues, lack of proper doors, tiny wardrobes, bad lights, decadent furniture and so forth (once my housemate Rachel washed my hair in the sink with a kettle because hot water wasn’t running). In my first year out of campus I was lucky: the house was great, the rent was fair, they didn’t ask to pay between three and six months upfront, and they came to fix everything and anything the moment there was a problem: it was an unlikely situation. The only downside was that it was in Moulsecoomb, not a very convenient area to be living in.

This year my roommates and I wanted to be near our peers, my house was tired of living stranded and wanted the true Brighton experience, along with the rest of our friends, finally being able to walk to their houses or to the supermarket or to a pub in a 10-minute radius. We went via Homelets, as they looked like the most reputable agency — after all one of the new housemates had let with them the year prior and countless other students rented via them. But the problems started soon pouring out — as I write this article my hands freeze up every so often as my room doesn’t get heated up properly, ever. We let a house with five bedrooms and one bathroom, the rooms are somewhat spacious with double beds, the windows are big (for those two weeks of sun a year) and the kitchen/living room is passable enough. At first we thought we lucked out and living on Hartington Road is just about as central as you can get. But we soon realized that location is the only thing that’s truly fantastic about the house and Homelets milks it dry. Every time we have a problem, it gets fixed two or three days later, we have been going without heat for days in the winter, since the problem is being marked as a “non priority,” (as the Homelets rep told us today).

Being a house with all international students, with only one guarantor holding tenant, Homelets collected over six grand from our deposit, due to the three-months upfront policy; “three months up front” was believed to be an advance of the rent, instead the three months is a deposit that only comes back at the end of the contract.

Until the recent talk about Sussex University acting as guarantors for non-UK homeowners, the situation was very black and white, and there was nothing anyone could do about it. Students are being put in difficult situations and are explained their contracts without going into any details properly. Even after having read the tenancy agreement this summer, I still didn’t understand until recently that the money was a deposit and not an advance. After all why bother with the internationals? We don’t really have a choice.

Not to mention letting agencies never let students know about guarantor-schemes such as Housing-Hand. Why would they, when they can hold six thousand pounds as ransom?

Taking advantage of students whose parents or guardians don’t live in the United Kingdom and have no alternatives to these housing logistics is exceptionally unfair. Taking advantage of U.K. students whose parents or guardians don’t own a house, forcing them to pay money upfront (which they usually do not have) is extortion. These letting agencies need stricter rules and regulations, they need to start being flexible with students or Sussex Uni will, at one point, become a less appealing international hub. Why bother study in London-by-the-sea when you can go to London-London for about the same money?

Yours,

Bianca Serafini