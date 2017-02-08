Let’s Fight Domestic Violence – Fanny Beckman’s Photography

The Badger team is really excited to feature this young photographer and to help her fight against domestic violence.

Fanny Beckman

Studied Fine Art Photography, and Media & Communication in Sweden.

Currently studying English at Sussex.

“I got my first camera when I was four years old and since then, photography has been a huge part of my life. The main theme of my art is gender equality. My work always discuss different problems women are facing in today’s society. This project is a collaboration with the Women’s shelter of Malmo, which is located in my hometown. My ambition with these photos is to spread knowledge about domestic violence: How common it is and that it can happen to anybody – to women of all ages, backgrounds and with different sexualities. I got the idea in January 2016 when I had been a volunteer at the women’s shelter for six months, we took the photos in May and in October we had an exhibition at the Central Station of Malmo.

The photos are staged, the bruises and wounds were made by two make-up artists from a theatre. The models are all volunteers at the women’s shelter. It was important to me that the models were aware of what domestic violence means, because I wanted to avoid a theatrical sense in the pictures.

After my graduation, I want to keep developing my career as a Photographer. My preferable way to present photos is by exhibitions. I want these photos to tour around Sweden, and perhaps even here in the UK, to keep spreading knowledge about domestic violence. Photography is not just about aesthetics to me, it’s about expressing my opinions and to contribute to a more sustainable and equal society for all of us.”

Go check out the rest of Fanny’s work : www.fannybeckman.com