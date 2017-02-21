Last month, alt-right darling and white supremacist sensation, Richard Spencer got punched in the face on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Company.

Within 24 hours, the video footage of the incident went viral placing Richard Spencer alongside Salt Bae and the Cash Me Ousside girl in 2017’s meme canon. This incident inspired countless memes, a social media debate on the ethics behind punching a neo-nazi in the face (it’s fine) and even a Nazi punching film festival in New York.

Fash Bash Bash: A Night of Nazi-Punching on Film graced this world on the 4th of February in Verso Books in Brooklyn, New York, with over 400 people turning up to the sold-out show. When speaking to the British Style Magazine Dazed, Rachel Rosenfelt, the publisher of The New Inquiry who hosted the event had this to say:

“The room exploded with applause and cheers and laughter and chants throughout the night: ‘a, anti, anti-capital-is-ta!’” she went on to say that “The politics and tactics of the anti-fascist, (largely) anarchist/communist left obviously predates the inauguration of Drumpf and the recent rise of the global far right… With the near-collapse of more familiar, liberal methods for change and resistance – which presuppose a somewhat sympathetic and cooperative state – I think broader layers of people are finding deep resonance with the courage, preparedness, and moral urgency of Antifa groups.”

After receiving numerous requests to share the 40-minute supercut of moments in cinema history where Nazis are given their just deserts, The New Inquiry decided to publish it, for all to see. With the supercut readily available to download online, Fash Bash Bash: A Night of Nazi-Punching on Film is being reproduced worldwide.

Organisation for an event in Brighton is currently underway, though a local Anti fascist group and an anarchist bookshop have receded from supporting this event, as they do not want to affiliate themselves with violent imagery and risk the safety of their members.

Instead, the event is now being hosted at Presuming Ed Coffeehouse. Entry will be free but the organisers will be taking donations for Network23, a UK anti-deportation network. Current details of the event can be found on Facebook.