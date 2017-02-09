Blossoms to headline Brighton Dome for NME Awards Tour 2017

Stockport’s breakout indie band, Blossoms will headline Brighton Dome on 18th March as part of the NME Awards Tour 2017.

The annual jaunt sees a selection of bands handpicked by NME who they think will do well over the next twelve months or so.

Hotly-tipped newcomers Cabbage will provide the main support, whilst indie-pop prodigy Rory Wynne will kick things off on the night.

The tour will also stop off in the following locations: Keele, Liverpool, Lincoln, Exeter, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Blossoms released their self-titled debut album in August 2016 and went on to support iconic 80s band The Stone Roses during their Manchester Etihad Stadium gigs last summer.

In previous years, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Florence + The Machine and more successful artists have embarked on the NME Awards Tour.