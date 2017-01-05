Exams to be held an hour later due to rail strike

Exams taking place next week will be held an hour later than timetabled due to rail strikes next week, Sussex University has confirmed.

The change is to allow students more time to arrive on campus as a result of the expected disruption.

All exams between January 9th and January 14th are affected.

Southern have warned commuters that no trains will run on January 10th, 11th and 13th because of industrial action by ASLEF, with an overtime ban expected to cause delays on other days. Strikes will also take place on the 24th, 25th and 27th.

The leader of the RMT, another union that has clashed with Southern Rail, will meet Transport Secretary Chris Grayling for direct talks to try and resolve the dispute over driver-only operated train services.