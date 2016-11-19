Nathalie Ratcliff and Archie Mustow – A shared passion for Drawing

” I have always loved painting and drawing as a past time and it really relaxes me so I often turn to it when I’m stressing out over work ! I love to paint nature a lot and I definitely feel inspired after walking in the countryside, but I am currently trying to work on my figures because I have always been drawn to them. ”

Archie Mustow is a 2nd year Law student.

” I have been drawing ever since I was young. I actually studied graphic design and art before I came to uni. I get a lot of my inspiration from anime and cartoons, graffiti-type works, comic book illustration… usually mainly fictional works. ”