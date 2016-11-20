Becky Murray – Drawings and Photography Collage

Becky has always been very secretive about her many talents. It took me two years of sharing a house with her to discover that she is an amazing singer, as well as a well trained artist and home decorator.

She realised this project ”as a joke” with two of her friends when she was 17. That is the thing about Becky’s art, it just happens for no apparent reason, and she never finds the words to explain it as if she could never take it seriously. But the truth is that both Becky and I think that art should sometimes be admired silently, rather than explained or described. So I will just leave these for you to interpret them, and maybe get inspired to pick up a pencil and a piece of white paper and just ‘give it a go’.