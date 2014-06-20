Badger Live: 2016 US Election

The Badger is going to be running a live blog covering the US presidential election, live from East Slope Bar.

Throughout the evening we shall be bringing you our analysis on the events unfolding across the pond, opinion from students and we’ll also be live tweeting. So keep checking back for updates!

The Badger is possibly the only student newspaper in the UK following the US election with a live blog (if we’re not, let us know). Our coverage can provide Americans with an insight into what some of Britain’s youth think about an election that has shaken the US political landscape, as well as their responses to its result.