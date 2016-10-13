The Royale Heading for The Tabernacle

Based loosely on the story of boxer Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion of the world, The Royale will be gracing the stage at The Tabernacle this November.

The play is written by Marco Ramirez, an award winning American writer who has also worked on hit television shows such as Orange is the New Black and Sons of Anarchy, and directed by Madani Younis, the Bush Theatre’s Artistic Director. Set entirely in a boxing ring and split over six rounds, the form creatively reflects the content in telling the story of this remarkable athlete. The Bush Theatre will be shut for renovations, so instead the performance will take place at the beautiful Notting Hill venue The Tabernacle, a grade II listed building, which also hosts amateur boxing matches making it a fitting venue for the play.

The cast includes Nicholas Pinnock in the lead role, as well as Patrick Drury, Jude Akuwudike, Franc Ashman and Martins Imhangbe. Described as a play which “through the sights and sounds of the early 20th century boxing circuit, The Royale examines society’s relationship with our present-day cultural heroes and the responsibilities that are thrust upon them when they find themselves outside of the ropes.” The show has already completed a sell out run last year to very positive reviews, including four stars from The Guardian. An exciting prospect for anyone with a love for theatre or boxing, this looks set to be a show well worth seeing. The Royale runs from 3rd-26th November at The Tabernacle in Notting Hill. Tickets are available online now.