Preview: Zenker Brothers with Will Lister at Patterns

Patterns hosts another sublime evening of music this coming Saturday, as First Floor are invited back to present the renowned Zenker Brothers. The Munich based duo have already graced their city’s Boiler Room, and recently drew a mammoth crowd for their set on Lovefest’s main stage.

Co-founders of the Ilian Tape label, which takes pride in choosing idiosyncratic imperfections over the hyper-clean aesthetic of studio productions, they have built a worldwide network of likeminded DJs, a diversity which emerges in their own music.

Debut album Immersion dropped in February 2015, encapsulating the various rhythms flowing through the streets of Munich at the time. Broken beats, hook evasive cuts; a nebulous discourse emerges which rewards patient listening.

Above all else, it represented a progression from their earlier Detroit influenced techno, an apex very much focused on Germany’s bustling late night scene.

Upstairs sees Balamii resident Will Lister take to the floor. Only 19 years old, he made the move from Dorset to Goldsmiths, and has already had a tangible impact on South-East London’s house music scene. Landing a dream job at Phonica Records served to further simulate his ambition, and he has moved on to become studio manager at Balamii, a testament to this incredible momentum.

A recent set at the iconic V&A and two gigs at Corsica Studios have honed his live ability; expect to hear cuts from his excellent Phantom EP, released three months ago by Phonica.

